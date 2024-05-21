Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polskie REITy: Nowa Era Inwestowania w Nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

To już czwarta próba wprowadzenia funduszy nieruchomości, znanych jako REITy (ang. Real Estate Investment Trust), w Polsce. Jest to innowacyjny sposób inwestowania w nieruchomości, który ma na celu zapewnienie korzyści zarówno dla inwestorów, jak i dla samego rynku nieruchomości.

REITy to spółki, które kupują nieruchomości i wynajmują je innym osobom. Jednak tym razem inwestycje będą miały jeszcze większy potencjał, ponieważ akcje tych spółek będą notowane na giełdzie. Oznacza to, że każdy będzie mógł inwestować w nieruchomości, kupując akcje REITów.

Jednak przedsiębiorstwa REIT muszą spełnić określone wymogi, aby zostać dopuszczone do obrotu na giełdzie. To zapewnia inwestorom pewność, że są to solidne inwestycje. Wprowadzenie tych wymogów ma chronić ich interesy.

Opodatkowanie REITów jest również istotnym aspektem tego nowego systemu inwestycji. Wiele krajów, takich jak Estonia, ma już swoje własne zasady opodatkowania dla tego typu spółek. Teraz Polska dołącza do tej grupy, oferując korzyści podatkowe zarówno dla samych spółek REIT, jak i dla inwestorów. Wypłata zysków dla REITów będzie gwarantowana, co stanowi dodatkowy bodziec dla inwestorów.

— Instytucje oparte o koncepcję REIT-ów działają w kilkudziesięciu krajach więc można śmiało stwierdzić, że przyszedł czas na tego typu rozwiązanie nad Wisłą — komentuje Michał Kwaśniewski, adwokat i partner w Quidea.

Wprowadzenie polskich REITów otwiera nową erę inwestowania w nieruchomości w Polsce. Jest to świetna szansa zarówno dla inwestorów, którzy chcą dywersyfikować swoje portfele, jak i dla rynku nieruchomości, który zyskuje nowe źródło finansowania. Jest to krok w kierunku większej stabilności i wzrostu gospodarczego w Polsce.

The introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in Poland marks the fourth attempt to bring this innovative form of real estate investment to the country. REITs are companies that acquire properties and lease them to others, and with this new development, their shares will be traded on the stock exchange. This means that anyone can invest in real estate by purchasing REIT shares.

However, REIT companies must meet specific requirements to be listed on the stock exchange, providing investors with confidence in the solidity of these investments. The introduction of these requirements aims to protect their interests.

Taxation is also a significant aspect of this new investment system. Many countries, including Estonia, already have their own taxation rules for REITs. Now, Poland is joining this group by offering tax benefits for both REIT companies and investors. The guaranteed distribution of profits for REITs serves as an additional incentive for investors.

According to Michał Kwaśniewski, an advocate and partner at Quide, institutions based on the concept of REITs operate in dozens of countries, making it clear that the time has come for this type of solution in Poland.

The introduction of Polish REITs opens up a new era of real estate investment in Poland. This presents a great opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and for the real estate market, which gains a new source of funding. It is a step towards greater stability and economic growth in Poland.