Wysokie ceny domów w Kalifornii utrzymują się mimo oczekiwanych spadków

21 maja, 2024

Ceny domów w Kalifornii nadal biją rekordy, osiągając poziom, którego jeszcze nigdy wcześniej nie osiągnięto. Według California Association of Realtors, mediana ceny wolnostojącego domu w Złotym Stanie przekroczyła po raz pierwszy w historii 900 tysięcy dolarów. Średnia cena domu w kwietniu wyniosła około 904 210 dolarów, co jest wynikiem wzrostu o 11,4 procent.

Niezwykłe jest to, że mimo wysokich stóp procentowych, ceny nieruchomości nie spadają. Zwykle wysokie koszty kredytów oraz spadek popytu powinny wpłynąć na obniżenie cen. Jednak w Kalifornii zasoby mieszkaniowe są ograniczone, co skutkuje utrzymaniem cen na wysokim poziomie, a nawet ich dalszym wzrostem. Ponadto, stopy kredytów hipotecznych oscylują obecnie wokół 7 procent.

Nawet dotychczas uważane za „przystępne cenowo” regiony, takie jak San Francisco, odnotowały rekordowe wzrosty cen. Mimo spekulacji o exodusie ludności z San Francisco-Bay Area oraz spadku cen na tamtejszym rynku mieszkaniowym, region ten zanotował największy wzrost rok do roku – aż 15,5 procent.

W większości innych regionów Kalifornii również odnotowano wzrost cen. Jedynym wyjątkiem jest Daleka Północ, gdzie ceny spadły o 5,2 procent.

Mimo oczekiwanych spadków, ceny domów w Kalifornii utrzymują się na niezwykle wysokim poziomie. Ograniczone zasoby mieszkaniowe oraz wysokie koszty kredytów przyczyniają się do utrzymania tej sytuacji. Przyszłość rynku mieszkaniowego w Kalifornii wciąż pozostaje niepewna, jednak obecnie dominuje tendencja do wzrostu cen.

The housing market in California continues to break records, reaching levels that have never been seen before. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in the Golden State surpassed $900,000 for the first time in history. In April, the average home price was around $904,210, representing an 11.4% increase.

What is remarkable is that despite high interest rates, property prices are not declining. Normally, high borrowing costs and a decrease in demand should lead to price reductions. However, California’s housing supply is limited, resulting in maintaining high prices and even further increases. Additionally, mortgage interest rates are currently around 7%.

Even previously considered „affordable” regions, such as San Francisco, have experienced record price growth. Despite speculation about a population exodus from the San Francisco-Bay Area and a decline in housing prices in that market, the region has seen the largest year-over-year increase, reaching 15.5%.

Most other regions in California have also seen price increases. The only exception is the Far North, where prices have dropped by 5.2%.

Despite anticipated declines, housing prices in California remain at an incredibly high level. Limited housing supply and high borrowing costs contribute to this situation. The future of the housing market in California is still uncertain, but currently, the trend is towards rising prices.