Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zasada korzyści w przypadku wywłaszczeń nieruchomości na cele drogowe

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 21 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W kontekście orzecznictwa Naczelnego Sądu Administracyjnego i Ministerstwa Rozwoju i Technologii istnieje wątpliwość dotycząca stosowania zasady korzyści przy ustalaniu odszkodowań za wywłaszczenie nieruchomości na cele drogowe. Obecnie wygląda na to, że tendencja przechyla się na korzyść zastosowania tzw. dużej zasady korzyści, co ma wpływ na wysokość odszkodowań dla właścicieli nieruchomości.

Dotychczas sporadyczne rozbieżności interpretacyjne dotyczyły małej i dużej zasady korzyści. Mała zasada korzyści, wywiedziona z treści rozporządzenia, skutkowała ustalaniem odszkodowań na podstawie dotychczasowego przeznaczenia nieruchomości. Natomiast duża zasada korzyści wynikała bezpośrednio z ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami i zalecała ustalanie odszkodowań na podstawie transakcji nieruchomościami drogowymi.

Praktyczne konsekwencje różniły się znacznie. Odszkodowania oparte na małej zasadzie korzyści wynosiły kilka do kilkunastu złotych za metr kwadratowy, podczas gdy oparte na dużej zasadzie korzyści mogły sięgać kilkudziesięciu złotych za metr kwadratowy. To prowadziło do nierówności w różnych regionach kraju.

Obecnie Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii w swoich decyzjach ustala, że przy wzroście wartości nieruchomości wynikającej z decyzji o zezwoleniu na realizację inwestycji drogowej, należy porównywać transakcje nieruchomościami drogowymi. Dopiero w przypadku braku takich transakcji na rynku, można porównać do transakcji nieruchomościami o dominującym przeznaczeniu w sąsiedztwie wycenianej działki.

Takie stanowisko jest zgodne z wyrokami Naczelnego Sądu Administracyjnego i podkreśla, że treść rozporządzenia nie może być traktowana jako ważniejsza od ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami.

Jak można zauważyć, wciąż istnieją odrębne stanowiska dotyczące zasady korzyści. Jednakże, praktyczne aspekty wskazują na potrzebę zastosowania dużej zasady korzyści, aby uwzględnić rzeczywistość rynkową i odpowiednio wycenić nieruchomości przeznaczone na cele drogowe.

In the context of the case law of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Ministry of Development and Technology, there is uncertainty regarding the application of the benefit principle in determining compensation for the expropriation of real estate for road purposes. Currently, it appears that the trend is leaning towards the application of the so-called large benefit principle, which affects the amount of compensation for property owners.

Previously, sporadic differences in interpretation concerned the small and large benefit principles. The small benefit principle, derived from the content of the regulation, resulted in the determination of compensation based on the current use of the property. On the other hand, the large benefit principle directly resulted from the Real Estate Management Act and recommended the determination of compensation based on road real estate transactions.

Practical consequences differed significantly. Compensation based on the small benefit principle ranged from a few to several zlotys per square meter, while those based on the large benefit principle could reach several dozen zlotys per square meter. This led to inequalities in different regions of the country.

Currently, the Ministry of Development and Technology establishes in its decisions that when the value of real estate increases as a result of a decision to permit a road investment, road real estate transactions should be compared. Only in the absence of such transactions in the market, can comparisons be made to real estate transactions with a dominant purpose in the vicinity of the evaluated plot.

This position is consistent with the judgments of the Supreme Administrative Court and emphasizes that the content of the regulation cannot be treated as more important than the Real Estate Management Act.

As can be seen, there are still separate positions regarding the benefit principle. However, practical aspects indicate the need to apply the large benefit principle to take into account the market reality and properly assess properties intended for road purposes.