Jak znaleźć kompetentnego pośrednika nieruchomości?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wielu ludzi obawia się skorzystać z usług pośrednika nieruchomości, ze względu na brak pewności co do ich kompetencji. Od czasu deregulacji zawodu pośrednika w 2014 roku, możliwość pracy w tej branży powierzono praktycznie każdemu. W rezultacie, wiele transakcji nieruchomościowych jest prowadzonych przez osoby niekompetentne i brakuje im doświadczenia.

System deregulacji zakładał zniesienie wymogów dotyczących wykształcenia, kwalifikacji i niekaralności osób chcących zostać pośrednikami nieruchomości. W konsekwencji, przyjmuje się, że poziom usług w tej branży drastycznie spadł. Często zdarzają się sytuacje, w których klienci doświadczają braku wiedzy i profesjonalizmu u takich osób.

W celu uniknięcia takich sytuacji, warto zastanowić się, jak wybrać profesjonalnego pośrednika nieruchomości. Jednym z pierwszych kryteriów wyboru powinno być posiadanie licencji. Według Polskiej Federacji Rynku Nieruchomości, obecnie w Polsce istnieje około 15 tysięcy osób, które posiadają takie uprawnienia.

Wybierając pośrednika z licencją, mamy większe pewności, że transakcja przebiegnie zgodnie z prawem. Licencjonowany agent będzie również potrafił pomóc w rozwiązywaniu wszelkich problemów formalnych, jak również w wycenie nieruchomości. To daje nam większe bezpieczeństwo i zapewnia profesjonalne podejście do naszych potrzeb.

Wprowadzenie deregulacji zawodu pośrednika nieruchomości otworzyło pole do działania dla wielu osób, niezależnie od ich kompetencji. Jednakże, wybierając pośrednika z licencją, możemy mieć większą pewność, że dostaniemy usługi na najwyższym poziomie i unikniemy potencjalnych problemów.

The real estate industry in Poland has undergone significant changes since the deregulation of the profession in 2014. This deregulation allowed practically anyone to work as a real estate agent, leading to concerns about the competence and experience of these individuals. As a result, many real estate transactions are now being handled by inexperienced and unqualified individuals.

The deregulation system removed the requirements for education, qualifications, and criminal records for individuals wanting to become real estate agents. Consequently, it is widely accepted that the level of service in the industry has dropped dramatically. Clients often find themselves dealing with individuals who lack knowledge and professionalism.

To avoid such situations, it is important to know how to choose a professional real estate agent. One of the first criteria to consider is whether the agent is licensed. According to the Polish Federation of Real Estate Market, there are currently around 15,000 licensed real estate agents in Poland.

By choosing a licensed agent, clients have a greater assurance that the transaction will be conducted in accordance with the law. A licensed agent will also be able to assist with any formalities and property valuation, providing a higher level of security and ensuring a professional approach to the clients’ needs.

The introduction of deregulation in the real estate agent profession has created opportunities for many individuals, regardless of their competence. However, by selecting a licensed agent, clients can have greater confidence that they will receive services of the highest quality and avoid potential problems.

For more information about the real estate industry and market forecasts in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Polish Real Estate Federation at www.pfrn.pl. This website provides valuable insights into the industry, market trends, and regulations related to real estate transactions in Poland.