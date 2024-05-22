Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Krótsza opłata adiacencka – większa pewność prawna?

22 maja, 2024

Projekt nowelizacji ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami, który trafił do Sejmu, zakłada skrócenie okresu, w którym samorząd może naliczyć opłatę adiacencką właścicielom nieruchomości. Z trzech lat ma to być skrócone do 18 miesięcy. Ekspert zwraca uwagę, że skrócenie terminu może skłonić urzędników do działania, zwiększając tym samym pewność obrotu prawnego.

Propozycja spotkała się z uznaniem właścicieli nieruchomości, ale może stanowić problem dla samorządów. Przepisy przejściowe dotyczące skrócenia terminu poboru opłaty adiacenckiej również budzą kontrowersje. Niektóre postępowania mogą być sparaliżowane, a samorządy będą musiały szybko podjąć działania w sprawach zaległych, zanim nowa ustawa wejdzie w życie.

W obecnej sytuacji gminy mają trzy lata na wszczęcie postępowania w sprawie ustalenia opłaty adiacenckiej. Skrócenie terminu o połowę oszczędza właścicielom nieruchomości niepewności, ale może utrudnić samorządom pracę i doprowadzić do zatrudnienia nowych pracowników.

Warto zaznaczyć, że projekty takie jak budowa drogi lub podział nieruchomości mogą być podstawą do pobierania opłaty adiacenckiej. Opłata ta stanowi część kosztów budowy urządzeń infrastruktury technicznej przez gminę, powodujących wzrost wartości nieruchomości. Wysokość opłaty adiacenckiej nie może przekroczyć 50% przyrostu wartości nieruchomości.

