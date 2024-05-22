Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kup nieruchomość rolno-wiejską w Wyszakowie – Nowa okazja od Rolniczego Kombinatu Spółdzielczego Śnieciska

22 maja, 2024

Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska ma na sprzedaż nieruchomość rolną o łącznej powierzchni 62,1764 ha w malowniczej miejscowości Wyszakowo, gmina Zaniemyśl. To idealna okazja dla rolników indywidualnych poszukujących nowych gruntów.

Ta przestronna nieruchomość obejmuje różnorodne tereny, takie jak grunty orne, łąki, pastwiska, nieużytki oraz lasy. Ponadto znajdują się tam również zabudowane grunty rolnicze. To doskonałe miejsce dla tych, którzy chcą rozwijać swoją działalność rolniczą lub poszukują dodatkowej przestrzeni dla swojego gospodarstwa.

Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska serdecznie zaprasza zainteresowanych do składania ofert kupna. Warto zwrócić uwagę, że oferty będą rozpatrywane wyłącznie od rolników indywidualnych zgodnie z przepisami prawa opisanymi ustawą o kształtowaniu ustroju rolnego.

Termin składania ofert mija 3 czerwca 2024 r. o godzinie 10:00. Aby uczestniczyć w konkursie ofert, należy złożyć pisemną ofertę w zamkniętej kopercie z napisem „Konkurs ofert” w biurze RKS Śnieciska w miejscowości Pigłowice.

Ważne jest również złożenie klauzuli informacyjnej RODO, potwierdzającej zapoznanie się z klauzulą. Klauzulę RODO można odebrać bezpośrednio w siedzibie RKS Śnieciska.

Oferent, którego oferta zostanie wybrana, będzie ponosił koszty związane z zakupem nieruchomości. Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska zastrzega sobie prawo do odwołania lub unieważnienia postępowania na każdym etapie, jeśli okaże się, że oferent nie spełnia wymogów określonych w ogłoszeniu.

Ta intrygująca oferta to doskonała okazja dla rolników indywidualnych, którzy marzą o poszerzeniu swojej działalności lub chcą znaleźć nowe, korzystne tereny do rolnictwa. Nie przegap tej szansy – skontaktuj się z RKS Śnieciska, aby uzyskać więcej informacji i złożyć swoją ofertę.

The agricultural industry plays a crucial role in the economy of many countries, including Poland. It encompasses various sectors such as crop production, livestock farming, forestry, and agribusiness. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for agricultural land as farmers seek to expand their operations and secure additional space for their farms.

Market forecasts suggest that the demand for agricultural land will continue to rise in the coming years. This is driven by factors such as population growth, increasing food consumption, and the need for sustainable farming practices. As a result, the value of agricultural land is expected to appreciate, making it an attractive investment option for both individual farmers and agribusiness companies.

However, the availability of suitable agricultural land is becoming a challenge. Urbanization, industrialization, and land fragmentation are some of the issues that affect the supply of agricultural land. As a result, farmers often face difficulty finding suitable land for their farming activities.

The sale of agricultural land by Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska presents a unique opportunity for individual farmers in Poland. The property being offered comprises diverse terrain, including arable land, meadows, pastures, fallow land, and forests. Additionally, there are already established agricultural facilities on the land, making it an ideal location for farmers looking to expand their agricultural activities or seeking additional space for their farms.

Interested parties are invited to submit purchase offers within the specified deadline. It is important to note that the offers will only be considered from individual farmers in accordance with the legal provisions described in the Agricultural System Shaping Act. The deadline for submission of offers is June 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

Potential buyers are also required to include a RODO information clause confirming their familiarization with the clause. The RODO clause can be obtained directly from the Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska office.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the costs associated with the purchase of the property. Rolniczy Kombinat Spółdzielczy Śnieciska reserves the right to cancel or invalidate the proceedings at any stage if it is found that the bidder does not meet the requirements specified in the announcement.

This intriguing opportunity is perfect for individual farmers who dream of expanding their agricultural activities or are in search of new and favorable agricultural land. Don’t miss out on this chance – get in touch with RKS Śnieciska for more information and to submit your offer.