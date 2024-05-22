Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe możliwości dla inwestorów: sprzedaż nieruchomości w Nowym Targu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wzbudzając zainteresowanie różnych przedsiębiorców, sprzedaż trzech dużych działek w Strefie Aktywności Gospodarczej przy ulicy Ludźmierskiej w Nowym Targu przyniosła oczekiwane rezultaty. Chociaż nieznacznie zmienione warunki przetargu, to jednak pojawił się nabywca zainteresowany nabyciem jednej z tych atrakcyjnych parceli.

Zwłaszcza największa, dwuhektarowa działka dawnej NZPS Podhale, stanowiła obiekt zainteresowania dla wielu potencjalnych inwestorów. W pierwszym przetargu została wyceniona na 12 mln złotych, czyli 600 złotych za metr kwadratowy. W drugim podejściu miasto postanowiło nieco obniżyć cenę, ustalając ją na 11,4 mln złotych plus VAT. Mimo podniesionej oferty ze strony jednego z uczestników, miasto sprzedało parcelę za około 11,5 mln złotych.

Obecnie wciąż dostępne są dwie mniejsze działki. Jedna o powierzchni 1,8 hektara wyceniana jest na 10,4 mln złotych, natomiast na parcelę przy ulicy Szewskiej rozpoczęto przetarg od ceny wywoławczej wynoszącej 4,7 mln złotych za niecały hektar.

Jednak największe zainteresowanie i dyskusje wzbudza klauzula 'rygoru 777′ zawarta w regulaminie przetargu. Zgodnie z tą klauzulą, kupujący ma cztery lata na zabudowę i uzyskanie pozwolenia na użytkowanie nieruchomości. W przypadku niezrealizowania tego terminu, miasto ma prawo nakładania kary umownej w wysokości 0,01% wartości nieruchomości za każdy dzień opóźnienia, aż do maksymalnej kwoty 1150 złotych dziennie. Dodatkowo, samorząd ma również możliwość wykupienia nieruchomości za cenę sprzedaży z dodatkowym zwrotem nakładów poniesionych przez przedsiębiorcę.

To otwiera nowe możliwości dla inwestorów poszukujących terenów do rozwoju swojej działalności w Nowym Targu.

The sale of three large plots of land in the Business Activity Zone on Ludźmierska Street in Nowy Targ has garnered interest from various entrepreneurs. Although the terms of the auction were slightly modified, a buyer interested in acquiring one of these attractive parcels has emerged.

In particular, the largest two-hectare plot, formerly owned by NZPS Podhale, has caught the attention of many potential investors. In the first auction, it was valued at 12 million Polish złotys, or 600 złotys per square meter. In the second attempt, the city decided to slightly lower the price, setting it at 11.4 million złotys plus VAT. Despite an increased offer from one of the participants, the city sold the plot for approximately 11.5 million złotys.

Currently, there are still two smaller plots available. One with an area of 1.8 hectares is valued at 10.4 million złotys, while the auction for the plot on Szewska Street started with a starting price of 4.7 million złotys for just under a hectare.

However, the greatest interest and discussions are sparked by the „rygor 777” clause included in the auction regulations. According to this clause, the buyer has four years to develop and obtain a permit for the use of the property. In the event of non-compliance with this deadline, the city has the right to impose contractual penalties amounting to 0.01% of the property value for each day of delay, up to a maximum of 1,150 złotys per day. Additionally, the local government also has the option to repurchase the property at the sale price, with additional reimbursement of expenses incurred by the entrepreneur.

This opens up new opportunities for investors looking for areas to develop their business in Nowy Targ.

