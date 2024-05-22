Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy coraz częściej inwestują w nieruchomości zagraniczne

22 maja, 2024

Według informacji z „PB”, Polacy znaleźli się na 9. miejscu wśród zagranicznych inwestorów nieruchomościowych. Ich udział w rynku wyniósł 3,72 proc. Jednak co skłania naszych rodaków do inwestowania za granicą?

Według Agnieszki Kostrzewy, założycielki Agnes Inversiones – polskiego biura nieruchomości na Costa del Sol – Polacy chcą dywersyfikować swoje inwestycje i znajdują wiele powodów do zakupu nieruchomości zagranicznych. Pandemia, której doświadczyliśmy, wzrost popularności hybrydowego modelu pracy oraz napięcia na Ukrainie skłaniają nas do myślenia o apartamentach i domach na Costa del Sol nie tylko jako miejscach na wakacje, ale również jako stałych miejscach do życia.

Dane Agnes Inversiones pokazują, że w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku aż 75 proc. transakcji zawartych przez Polaków dotyczyło nieruchomości z rynku pierwotnego. Najczęściej kupowane były apartamenty o powierzchni 100-250 m kw., natomiast pozostałe 35 proc. dotyczyło domów wolnostojących o powierzchni od 250 do 600 m kw. Ceny apartamentów wynosiły od 450 tys. euro do 1,9 mln euro, a za domy płacono od 1,5 do 5 mln euro.

Najpopularniejsze są apartamenty, których ceny wahają się między 200 tys. euro a 300 tys. euro. W Warszawie za kwotę blisko miliona złotych można kupić apartament o powierzchni około 66 metrów kwadratowych. Oprócz Hiszpanii, Polacy inwestują także w nieruchomości w Bułgarii, na Cyprze, w Chorwacji oraz na Costa Blancie.

W Bułgarii można już kupić mieszkanie w nadmorskim kompleksie wypoczynkowym za około 50 tys. euro. To około 200 tys. złotych. Polacy dostrzegają możliwości i atrakcyjność zagranicznych rynków nieruchomościowych, które oferują szeroki wybór nieruchomości w różnych cenach i lokalizacjach.

According to the information from „PB” (Puls Biznesu), Poles ranked 9th among foreign real estate investors with a market share of 3.72 percent. However, what motivates our compatriots to invest abroad?

According to Agnieszka Kostrzewa, the founder of Agnes Inversiones – a Polish real estate office on the Costa del Sol – Poles want to diversify their investments and find many reasons to purchase foreign properties. The pandemic we experienced, the increasing popularity of hybrid work models, and tensions in Ukraine prompt us to consider apartments and houses on the Costa del Sol not only as vacation spots but also as permanent places to live.

Data from Agnes Inversiones shows that in the first quarter of 2024, a whopping 75 percent of transactions made by Poles were related to properties on the primary market. The most commonly purchased properties were apartments ranging from 100 to 250 square meters, while the remaining 35 percent consisted of detached houses ranging from 250 to 600 square meters. Apartment prices ranged from 450,000 euros to 1.9 million euros, while houses were sold for 1.5 to 5 million euros.

The most popular apartments are those with prices ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 euros. In Warsaw, for nearly a million zlotys, one can buy an apartment with an area of about 66 square meters. Apart from Spain, Poles also invest in real estate in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, and the Costa Blanca.

In Bulgaria, it is already possible to buy an apartment in a seaside holiday complex for around 50,000 euros, which is approximately 200,000 Polish zlotys. Poles recognize the opportunities and attractiveness of foreign real estate markets, which offer a wide selection of properties at different price ranges and locations.

Market Forecasts:

The real estate market, both domestically and internationally, is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Factors such as a growing population, urbanization, and increased wealth are driving demand for properties. According to market forecasts, the demand for foreign real estate is also expected to rise as people seek investment opportunities and second homes in popular tourist destinations.

Industry Issues:

While investing in foreign real estate can offer potential benefits, there are also certain issues that investors need to be aware of. These include legal complexities, taxation regulations, currency fluctuations, and potential risks associated with property management and rental income. It is important for investors to thoroughly research and understand the local laws and regulations before making any investment decisions.

