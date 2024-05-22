Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy inwestują na Półwyspie Iberyjskim

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku notuje się wzrost liczby nabytych nieruchomości przez Polaków na Półwyspie Iberyjskim. Według danych Registradores de Espana, Polacy zakupili aż 800 domów oraz apartamentów, co stanowi wzrost o 21 procent w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału. To też trzykrotnie więcej niż w pierwszym kwartale 2019 roku przed wybuchem pandemii.

Polscy nabywcy zajęli 9. pozycję wśród zagranicznych inwestorów na rynku nieruchomości w Hiszpanii, z udziałem na poziomie 3,72 procent. Dane polskiego biura nieruchomości Agnes Inversiones pokazują, że w I kwartale 2024 roku aż 75 procent transakcji zawartych przez Polaków dotyczyło nieruchomości z rynku pierwotnego. Rok 2023 był rekordowy, gdzie Polacy nabyli aż 3118 apartamentów i domów w Hiszpanii.

Fakt, że Polacy zainteresowani są rynkiem nieruchomości w Hiszpanii, ma różnorodne motywacje. Pandemia, pojawienie się modelu pracy hybrydowej oraz wydarzenia na Ukrainie w 2022 roku sprawiają, że wielu Polaków poszukuje nie tylko wakacyjnych lokalizacji, ale także nowych, stałych miejsc do życia. Warto zauważyć, że 65 procent zawartych umów dotyczyło apartamentów o powierzchni 100-250 metrów kwadratowych, natomiast 35 procent to domy o powierzchni od 250 do 600 metrów kwadratowych. Ceny mieszkań sięgają od 450 tysięcy euro do 1,9 miliona euro, podczas gdy domy kosztują od 1,5 do 5 milionów euro.

Tendencja wzrostowa Polaków inwestujących w hiszpańskie nieruchomości jest zauważalna od kilku lat. Według Biura Maklerskiego Pekao, w 2022 roku Polacy zakupili niemal 3 tysiące mieszkań i domów, co stanowi wzrost o 161 procent w porównaniu do 2021 roku. Kolejne wzrosty notowano również w 2023 roku, gdzie liczba transakcji wyniosła 3,1 tysiąca, co stanowiło wzrost o kolejne 5 procent.

Polacy są zafascynowani możliwościami inwestycji na Półwyspie Iberyjskim, a zakup nieruchomości w Hiszpanii staje się coraz bardziej atrakcyjną opcją dla wielu rodaków.

The Polish interest in the real estate market in Spain has been steadily growing in recent years. In the first quarter of 2024, there was a significant increase in the number of properties purchased by Poles on the Iberian Peninsula. According to data from Registradores de Espana, Poles bought a total of 800 houses and apartments, representing a 21 percent increase compared to the previous quarter. This is also three times more than in the first quarter of 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among foreign investors in the Spanish real estate market, Polish buyers ranked 9th, with a share of 3.72 percent. Data from the Polish real estate agency Agnes Inversiones shows that in the first quarter of 2024, 75 percent of transactions made by Poles were related to properties from the primary market. The year 2023 was record-breaking, with Poles buying a total of 3,118 apartments and houses in Spain.

The fact that Poles are interested in the Spanish real estate market is driven by various motivations. The pandemic, the emergence of hybrid work models, and events in Ukraine in 2022 have led many Poles to seek not only vacation destinations but also new permanent places to live. It is worth noting that 65 percent of the contracts were for apartments ranging from 100 to 250 square meters, while 35 percent were for houses ranging from 250 to 600 square meters. The prices of apartments range from 450,000 euros to 1.9 million euros, while houses range from 1.5 to 5 million euros.

The upward trend of Poles investing in Spanish properties has been noticeable for several years. According to Pekao Brokerage Office, in 2022, Poles purchased nearly 3,000 apartments and houses, representing a 161 percent increase compared to 2021. Further increases were also recorded in 2023, with the number of transactions reaching 3,100, a further 5 percent increase.

Poles are fascinated by the investment opportunities on the Iberian Peninsula, and purchasing real estate in Spain is becoming an increasingly attractive option for many compatriots.

