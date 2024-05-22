Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy masowo inwestują w nieruchomości na Półwyspie Iberyjskim

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Zainteresowanie Polaków nieruchomościami na Półwyspie Iberyjskim rośnie z dnia na dzień. Hiszpański rynek nieruchomości przyciąga coraz więcej osób ze względu na wiele czynników. Jednym z głównych powodów jest szeroki wybór atrakcyjnych lokalizacji, które oferuje ten kraj. Można znaleźć zarówno tętniące życiem miasta, jak i malownicze nadmorskie kurorty.

Według danych opublikowanych przez polskie biuro nieruchomości Agnes Inversiones, Polacy zajmują 9. pozycję wśród zagranicznych inwestorów na hiszpańskim rynku. Ich udział wynosi 3,72 procent. W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku aż 75 procent transakcji zawartych przez Polaków dotyczyło nieruchomości z rynku pierwotnego.

Warto zaznaczyć, że Polacy coraz częściej postrzegają Hiszpanię jako doskonałe miejsce na drugi dom. Pandemia COVID-19 wpłynęła na zmianę priorytetów wielu osób, które teraz bardziej cenią sobie możliwość posiadania własnego miejsca w atrakcyjnym turystycznie regionie. W roku 2023 liczba nieruchomości nabytych przez Polaków w Hiszpanii wyniosła imponującą liczbę 3118 apartamentów i domów.

Podczas pierwszego kwartału 2024 roku, wciąż rośnie liczba inwestycji Polaków na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości. Najbardziej popularne są luksusowe apartamenty o powierzchni od 100 do 250 m², które stanowiły aż 65 procent zawartych umów. Reszta transakcji dotyczyła domów wolnostojących o powierzchni od 250 do 600 m². Ceny apartamentów wahały się od 450 tys. EUR do 1,9 mln EUR, natomiast za domy płacono od 1,5 mln EUR do 5 mln EUR.

Zainteresowanie hiszpańskimi nieruchomościami nie jest nowym trendem. Trend ten trwa już od kilku lat i stale się rozwija. Polacy są coraz bardziej zainteresowani inwestowaniem w nieruchomości na Półwyspie Iberyjskim. W 2022 roku liczba transakcji wzrosła o 161 procent w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku, a w 2023 roku jeszcze bardziej, osiągając 3,1 tysiąca transakcji. To imponujący wzrost, który nie pozostaje bez uwagi.

The interest of Poles in real estate on the Iberian Peninsula is growing day by day. The Spanish real estate market attracts more and more people due to several factors. One of the main reasons is the wide selection of attractive locations that this country offers. One can find both lively cities and picturesque seaside resorts.

According to data published by Agnes Inversiones, a Polish real estate agency, Poles rank 9th among foreign investors in the Spanish market. Their share is 3.72 percent. In the first quarter of 2024, as much as 75 percent of transactions made by Poles involved properties from the primary market.

It is worth noting that Poles increasingly view Spain as an excellent place for a second home. The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the change in priorities of many people, who now value more the opportunity to own their own place in an attractive tourist region. In 2023, the number of properties acquired by Poles in Spain reached an impressive number of 3,118 apartments and houses.

During the first quarter of 2024, the number of investments made by Poles in the Spanish real estate market continues to grow. The most popular are luxury apartments ranging from 100 to 250 square meters, which accounted for 65 percent of the concluded agreements. The rest of the transactions involved detached houses ranging from 250 to 600 square meters. The prices of apartments ranged from 450,000 EUR to 1.9 million EUR, while houses were sold for prices ranging from 1.5 million EUR to 5 million EUR.

The interest in Spanish real estate is not a new trend. This trend has been ongoing for several years and continues to develop. Poles are increasingly interested in investing in real estate on the Iberian Peninsula. In 2022, the number of transactions increased by 161 percent compared to the previous year, and in 2023, it grew even more, reaching 3,100 transactions. This impressive growth does not go unnoticed.

