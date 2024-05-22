Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy na czele zakupów nieruchomości w Europie – powody wzrostu zainteresowania

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wynika z najnowszych danych opublikowanych w „Pulsie Biznesu”, że Polacy zajmują 9. miejsce wśród zagranicznych inwestorów nieruchomościowych w Hiszpanii. Osiągnęliśmy udział w rynku na poziomie 3,72 procent, co przekłada się na zakup 800 nieruchomości, w tym apartamentów i domów, tylko w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku.

Jest to wynik imponujący zarówno w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu w poprzednich latach, jak i w świetle trwającej pandemii. Wzrost zainteresowania zagranicznymi nieruchomościami przez Polaków jest niezwykle istotny i zasługuje na bliższe przyjrzenie się przyczynom tego zjawiska.

Warto zauważyć, że jednym z powodów takiego rozwoju sytuacji może być dotychczasowa sytuacja pandemiczna, która wpływa na zmianę priorytetów i potrzeb Polaków. Coraz więcej osób decyduje się na pracę zdalną czy hybrydową, a także szuka alternatywnych rozwiązań w stosunku do tradycyjnego modelu życia. Dlatego też przeniesienie się na stałe do Hiszpanii staje się coraz atrakcyjniejsze.

Dodatkowym czynnikiem wpływającym na wzrost zainteresowania zakupem zagranicznych nieruchomości jest obecna sytuacja geopolityczna, w tym szczególnie napięcia na Ukrainie. Zagrożenia i niepewności w kwestii bezpieczeństwa skłaniają Polaków do poszukiwania bezpiecznego schronienia poza granicami kraju.

Polacy słusznie rozumieją, że dywersyfikacja środków może być kluczowa dla zapewnienia sobie bezpiecznej przyszłości. Zakup nieruchomości za granicą nie tylko umożliwia korzystanie z nich jako domów letniskowych czy pod wynajem, ale także stwarza możliwość przeniesienia się na stałe do kraju o stabilnej sytuacji politycznej i gospodarczej.

Wzrost zainteresowania zagranicznymi nieruchomościami przez Polaków jest więc wynikiem nie tylko chęci posiadania alternatywnych miejsc do wakacyjnego wyjazdu, ale także potrzeby stworzenia bezpiecznej i stabilnej przestrzeni życiowej dla siebie i swoich rodzin.

Najnowsze dane jednoznacznie wskazują, że Polacy znajdują się na czele zakupów nieruchomości w Europie. Wzrost zainteresowania zagranicznymi nieruchomościami jest zjawiskiem wartym uwagi i może świadczyć o zmieniających się priorytetach Polaków w obliczu obecnych wyzwań i niepewności.

According to the latest data published in „Puls Biznesu,” Poles rank 9th among foreign real estate investors in Spain. We have a 3.72 percent market share, which translates to the purchase of 800 properties, including apartments and houses, in just the first quarter of 2024.

This is an impressive result both compared to previous years and in light of the ongoing pandemic. The increased interest in foreign real estate by Poles is highly significant and deserves closer examination of the reasons behind this phenomenon.

It is worth noting that one of the reasons for this development may be the current pandemic situation, which is influencing a change in priorities and needs of Poles. More and more people are opting for remote or hybrid work and are looking for alternative solutions to the traditional way of life. Therefore, permanently moving to Spain becomes increasingly attractive.

Another factor influencing the growing interest in purchasing foreign real estate is the current geopolitical situation, particularly tensions in Ukraine. Threats and uncertainties regarding security prompt Poles to seek a safe haven outside the country’s borders.

Poles rightly understand that diversification of assets can be crucial for ensuring a secure future. Purchasing property abroad not only allows for their use as vacation homes or for rental purposes but also provides the opportunity to permanently relocate to a country with a stable political and economic situation.

The increased interest in foreign real estate by Poles is therefore the result of not only the desire to have alternative vacation destinations but also the need to create a safe and stable living environment for themselves and their families.

The latest data clearly indicate that Poles are at the forefront of real estate purchases in Europe. The increased interest in foreign real estate is a phenomenon worth noting and may indicate changing priorities for Poles in the face of current challenges and uncertainties.

For more information on the real estate market in Spain, you can visit Spanish Property Insight. This website provides comprehensive market analysis, news, and advice for those interested in the Spanish real estate market.

Additionally, to stay updated on the latest market forecasts and trends, you can visit Statista. Statista offers a wide range of research and forecasts on various industries, including real estate, to help you make informed decisions.