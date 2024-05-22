Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Popyt na małe mieszkania rośnie, a oczekiwania na nowy program dopłat są wysokie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W pierwszym kwartale tego roku Murapol sprzedał 769 mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 5,5% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim, ale spadek o 8,5% w porównaniu z poprzednim kwartałem. Klienci gotówkowi dokonali 45% transakcji, natomiast pozostałe 55% to zakupy za pośrednictwem kredytów. Na koniec marca były jeszcze aktywne 143 rezerwacje mieszkań.

W pierwszym kwartale oferta przedsiębiorstwa powiększyła się o 1,89 tysiąca lokali, a na koniec marca dostępnych było jeszcze 4,71 tysiąca mieszkań w kilkunastu miastach. Planem na cały 2024 rok jest podpisanie 3,7 tysiąca umów, co oznacza wzrost o 28% w porównaniu z rokiem 2023.

Menedżerowie zaznaczają, że zauważalny jest duży popyt na mieszkania, zwłaszcza w segmencie popularnym, gdzie skupiają się główni klienci spółki, i jednocześnie oczekują na działania rządu dotyczące programu „Na start”. Dodatkowymi czynnikami wspierającymi wzrost są wysoki krajowy deficyt mieszkaniowy, rosnąca siła nabywcza konsumentów i poprawa otoczenia gospodarczego.

Na koniec marca Murapol posiadał parcele pod budowę 20,4 tysiąca lokali w 16 miastach. Przedsiębiorstwo koncentruje się na małych mieszkaniach, które cieszą się rosnącym zainteresowaniem. Klienci oczekują również na nowy program dopłat, który ma wpłynąć pozytywnie na rynek nieruchomości. Sytuacja na rynku jest korzystna, a firma spodziewa się nadal rosnącego zapotrzebowania na mieszkania w nadchodzących latach.

