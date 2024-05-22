Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Potencjał wzrostu na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Grupa Murapol, jeden z wiodących deweloperów na polskim rynku, prognozuje dalszy wzrost na rynku nieruchomości, szczególnie ze względu na program „Kredyt na start”. Iwona Sroka, członek zarządu, podkreśliła na konferencji prasowej, że program ten zapewnia dogodne warunki ekonomiczne i przyczyni się do dalszego zwiększenia liczby dostępnych mieszkań.

Nieruchomości w Polsce nadal cierpią na wysoki deficyt, ale obecne warunki gospodarcze sprzyjają temu, aby ten problem rozwiązać. Wzrost płacy realnej, niska inflacja, niskie bezrobocie i wzrastająca siła nabywcza konsumentów stwarzają korzystne warunki dla rozwoju rynku nieruchomości.

Jednak rynek deweloperski jest również wpływany przez nierównowagę pomiędzy popytem a podażą na rynku mieszkaniowym, a także stabilizację cen materiałów budowlanych i ich dostępność. Grupa Murapol uważa, że nadszedł czas na obniżenie stóp procentowych, ponieważ kredytobiorcy oczekują tego ze zniecierpliwieniem.

Murapol, na koniec pierwszego kwartału 2024 roku, posiadał 41 projektów w 14 miastach, w ramach których przygotowuje aż 14 453 lokale. Pomimo spadku zysków netto o ponad 39% rdr, spółka utrzymuje się na stabilnym poziomie dochodów ze sprzedaży.

W ciągu pierwszych trzech miesięcy roku oferta dewelopera wzrosła o 433,3% rdr, wprowadzając na rynek 1 893 lokale w 6 miastach, w tym na nowym rynku w Lublinie. Murapol na koniec pierwszego kwartału dysponował aktywnym bankiem ziemi pod budowę blisko 20,4 tysiąca lokali w 16 miastach.

Program „Kredyt na start” jest znaczącym bodźcem dla wzrostu sektora nieruchomości w Polsce. Grupa Murapol ma nadzieję, że obecne sprzyjające warunki ekonomiczne oraz rosnące zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania będą sprzyjać dalszem jaki wzrostowi na rynku nieruchomości w kraju.

The real estate market in Poland is expected to continue growing, thanks in part to the „Kredyt na start” program. Grupa Murapol, one of the leading developers in the country, predicts further growth in the number of available apartments due to the favorable economic conditions provided by the program.

Despite the high deficit of real estate in Poland, the current economic conditions favor finding a solution to this problem. Real wage growth, low inflation, low unemployment, and increasing consumer purchasing power create favorable conditions for the development of the real estate market.

However, the developer market is also influenced by the imbalance between demand and supply in the housing market, as well as the stability of construction material prices and their availability. Grupa Murapol believes that it is time to lower interest rates, as borrowers are eagerly awaiting this.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, Murapol had 41 projects in 14 cities, preparing a total of 14,453 units. Despite a decrease in net profits of over 39% year-on-year, the company maintains a stable level of sales revenue.

During the first three months of the year, the developer’s offer increased by 433.3% year-on-year, introducing 1,893 units to the market in 6 cities, including the new market in Lublin. Murapol had an active land bank for the construction of nearly 20.4 thousand units in 16 cities at the end of the first quarter.

The „Kredyt na start” program serves as a significant stimulus for the growth of the real estate sector in Poland. Grupa Murapol hopes that the current favorable economic conditions and increasing demand for housing will continue to contribute to further growth in the real estate market in the country.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Polish Real Estate Federation at www.pfsz.org.pl.