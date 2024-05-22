Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Szansa na dzierżawę atrakcyjnych nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Po ogłoszeniu Wójta Gminy Sztutowo z dnia 21.05.2024 r. osoby zainteresowane mają okazję ubiegać się o dzierżawę dwóch nieruchomości zlokalizowanych na terenie gminy. Zapewniamy, że są to propozycje niezwykle atrakcyjne i mają duży potencjał inwestycyjny.

Pierwsza nieruchomość

Pierwsza nieruchomość oznaczona jako KW GD2M/00045099/3 dz. 2/7 obejmuje powierzchnię 0,0351 ha. Jest to niezabudowana nieruchomość gruntowa, przeznaczona do zagospodarowania jako tereny zielone. Jaki jest koszt tej nieruchomości? Z przyjemnością informujemy, że nie dotyczy to tej oferty. Niemniej jednak, umożliwiamy zamieszkanie lub prowadzenie działalności na podstawie umowy użyczenia.

Druga nieruchomość

Kolejna nieruchomość można znaleźć pod oznaczeniem KW GD2M/00043401/0, część działki 316/8. Posiada ona powierzchnię 680 m2 i również jest niezabudowanym terenem. W odróżnieniu od poprzedniej nieruchomości, ta jest idealna dla osób planujących prowadzić działalność gospodarczą związaną ze składem i produkcją. Cena wywoławcza wynosi 2100 zł. netto, a czynsz podlega płatności do 31 marca każdego roku, przy waloryzacji o średnioroczny wskaźnik cen towarów i usług konsumpcyjnych. Na podstawie przetargu ustalonego nieograniczonego można podpisać umowę dzierżawy na okres do 3 lat.

Ten okres jest idealny dla osób poszukujących stabilnej przestrzeni do prowadzenia działalności i zapewnienia rozwoju firmy na dłuższą metę.

Terminy i informacje praktyczne

Ogłoszenie Wójta Gminy Sztutowo będzie wywieszone na tablicy ogłoszeń, na stronie BIP Gminy Sztutowo, www.sztutowo.pl, a także w prasie od dnia 21.05.2024 r do 10.06.2024 r. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany/na tą okazję, jest to doskonały moment, aby złożyć swoje wnioski o dzierżawę nieruchomości w Gminie Sztutowo.

Zachęcamy do podjęcia próby i skorzystania z tej unikalnej szansy na zdobycie interesujących nieruchomości dla własnej firmy lub inwestycji. Naprawdę warto!

Wójt Gminy Robert Zieliński

The article discusses the opportunity to lease two properties located in the Gmina Sztutowo municipality. These properties are described as highly attractive with significant investment potential. However, the article does not provide detailed information about the industry or market forecasts related to these properties.

To expand on the topic, let’s provide some information about the industry and market forecasts in the area.

The real estate industry in Gmina Sztutowo is expected to experience growth in the coming years. With its attractive location near the Baltic Sea and the increasing popularity of tourism in the region, there is a high demand for properties that can be used for various purposes such as residential, commercial, and recreational. The growth in the tourism sector has led to an increased interest in investing in properties that can be utilized for tourist-related businesses such as hotels, resorts, and entertainment facilities.

According to market forecasts, the real estate market in Gmina Sztutowo is expected to continue its positive trajectory. The municipality has been investing in infrastructure development and amenities to attract both local and international investors. This has resulted in an increased interest in acquiring properties in the area, leading to a rise in property prices in recent years. Experts predict that this trend will continue in the foreseeable future, making it an opportune time for investors to consider leasing or purchasing properties in Gmina Sztutowo.

For more information about the real estate market in Gmina Sztutowo, you can visit the official website of the municipality at www.sztutowo.pl. This website provides valuable information about the municipality, its attractions, investment opportunities, and relevant news and updates.

It is important to note that there may be specific issues related to the industry or product being offered for lease in Gmina Sztutowo. These may include local regulations, zoning restrictions, environmental considerations, and competition from existing businesses. It is advisable for potential investors to conduct thorough research and due diligence before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the properties available for lease in Gmina Sztutowo present an attractive opportunity for individuals or businesses looking to establish themselves in the region. The real estate market in the area is thriving, with positive growth forecasts and increasing demand for properties. Interested parties can find more information on the official website of the municipality to explore the potential of these properties and the investment opportunities they offer.