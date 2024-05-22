Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wykaz nieruchomości do sprzedaży w Gminie Nowa Ruda

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłasza wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do sprzedaży w trybie bezprzetargowym. Wśród nich znajduje się lokal mieszkalny nr 5, położony w Jugowie przy ulicy Jana nr 1.

Zgodnie z art. 34 ust. 1 pkt 1 i pkt 2 ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami, pierwszeństwo w nabyciu nieruchomości przysługuje osobom, które mają roszczenie o nabycie nieruchomości z mocy ustawy lub odrębnych przepisów, a także poprzednim właścicielom, którzy zostali pozbawieni prawa własności przed 5 grudnia 1990 roku lub ich spadkobiercom.

Osoby spełniające te kryteria i zainteresowane nabyciem nieruchomości mają możliwość składania wniosków w ciągu 6 tygodni od dnia wywieszenia wykazu.

Wykaz nieruchomości jest dostępny nie tylko na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Gminy w Nowej Rudzie, ale także na stronie Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej oraz na oficjalnej stronie internetowej Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda. Dodatkowo, mieszkańcy Jugowa mogą zapoznać się z wykazem na tablicy ogłoszeń Sołectwa Jugów.

To doskonała okazja dla osób, które spełniają określone kryteria, aby nabyć tę wyjątkową nieruchomość mieszkalną. Nabycie lokalu mieszkalnego nr 5 w Jugowie może stać się doskonałą inwestycją lub nowym miejscem zamieszkania.

Zachęcamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do zapoznania się z wykazem i skorzystania z możliwości nabycia tej atrakcyjnej nieruchomości. Nie przegap okazji, ponieważ termin składania wniosków mija 10 czerwca 2024 roku.

The article announces the list of properties available for sale without the need for a tender process, as announced by the Mayor of Nowa Ruda. Among the properties listed is residential unit number 5, located in Jugów at Jana Street number 1.

According to Article 34, paragraph 1, points 1 and 2 of the Real Estate Management Act, priority in acquiring the property is given to individuals who have a claim to acquire the property by law or separate regulations, as well as previous owners who were deprived of their property rights before December 5, 1990, or their heirs.

Individuals who meet these criteria and are interested in acquiring the property have the opportunity to submit their applications within 6 weeks from the date of the publication of the list.

The list of properties is available not only on the notice board of the Gmina Office in Nowa Ruda but also on the Public Information Bulletin website and the official website of the Gmina Office in Nowa Ruda. Additionally, residents of Jugów can familiarize themselves with the list on the notice board of the Sołectwo Jugów.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals who meet the specified criteria to acquire this exceptional residential property. Acquiring residential unit number 5 in Jugów can become an excellent investment or a new place to live.

We encourage all interested parties to familiarize themselves with the list and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire this attractive property. Don’t miss out on this opportunity, as the deadline for submitting applications is June 10, 2024.

Related links:

– Official website of the Gmina Office Nowa Ruda

– Public Information Bulletin website