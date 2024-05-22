Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost wartości rynku nieruchomości premium w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Z najnowszego raportu KPMG wynika, że wartość rynku nieruchomości premium w Polsce stale rośnie. W 2022 r. odnotowano 9-procentowy wzrost, a wyniki za 2023 r. prawdopodobnie wskażą zwyżkę o 15 proc. — do 3,26 mld zł. Autorzy raportu zwracają uwagę, że choć Warszawa pozostaje głównym rynkiem nieruchomości premium, znaczenie zyskuje także Trójmiasto, do którego należy aż 27 proc. oferty. Co również istotne, w 2023 r. najwyższą cenę transakcyjną za 1 m kw. mieszkania odnotowano w Gdyni — 66,1 tys. zł.

Niestabilność gospodarcza zwiększyła zainteresowanie nieruchomościami o podwyższonym standardzie uznawanymi za skuteczny sposób na ochronę kapitału. Polacy coraz chętniej inwestują w takie aktywa zarówno w kraju, jak też za granicą. Największym zainteresowaniem cieszą się hiszpańskie wybrzeże Costa del Sol i Wyspy Kanaryjskie. W ostatnich latach na popularności zyskuje również Portugalia — mówi Tomasz Wiśniewski, partner w zespole wycen w KPMG w Polsce.

Podkreśla jednocześnie, że łączna kwota depozytów i gotówki, jaką dysponują Polacy, jest bliska kapitalizacji wszystkich spółek notowanych na warszawskiej GPW. Jest to potencjał drzemiący w majątku Polaków i może być skierowany na inwestycje, które powinny go uchronić przed utratą wartości z powodu inflacji.

Z biegiem lat coraz więcej osób zdaje sobie sprawę, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości premium może być opłacalne i bezpieczne. To nie tylko sposób na zabezpieczenie kapitału, ale też możliwość korzystania z luksusowych i komfortowych standardów życia. Zainteresowanie rynkiem nieruchomości premium w Polsce rośnie dynamicznie, zarówno w dużych miastach, jak i na wybrzeżu. Również trendy inwestycyjne Polaków ewoluują, a obecnie hiszpańskie wybrzeże Costa del Sol i Wyspy Kanaryjskie cieszą się ogromnym zainteresowaniem. Portugalia również staje się coraz bardziej popularnym kierunkiem inwestycji. To dobre wieści dla rynku nieruchomości i potwierdzenie, że Polacy dostrzegają potencjał inwestycyjny w tej klasie aktywów.

According to a recent report by KPMG, the value of the premium real estate market in Poland is steadily increasing. In 2022, there was a 9% growth, and the results for 2023 are likely to indicate a further increase of 15% to reach 3.26 billion PLN. The report highlights that while Warsaw remains the main market for premium real estate, the Tricity area, which includes Gdansk, Gdynia, and Sopot, is also gaining significance with 27% of the offerings. It is also worth noting that in 2023, the highest transaction price per square meter of an apartment was recorded in Gdynia at 66,100 PLN.

The economic instability has increased interest in high-standard real estate properties, which are seen as an effective way to protect capital. Poles are increasingly investing in such assets both domestically and abroad. The Spanish coast of Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands are among the most popular destinations. In recent years, Portugal has also gained popularity as an investment location, as stated by Tomasz Wiśniewski, a partner in the valuation team at KPMG in Poland.

He also emphasizes that the total amount of deposits and cash held by Poles is close to the market capitalization of all companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. This represents a potential that lies within the assets of Poles and can be directed towards investments that can protect them from the loss of value due to inflation.

Over the years, more and more people are realizing that investing in premium real estate can be profitable and secure. It is not only a way to safeguard capital but also an opportunity to enjoy luxurious and comfortable living standards. The interest in the premium real estate market in Poland is growing dynamically, both in large cities and on the coast. Moreover, the investment trends of Poles are evolving, and currently, the Spanish coast of Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands are experiencing tremendous demand. Portugal is also becoming an increasingly popular investment destination. These are good news for the real estate market and confirm that Poles recognize the investment potential in this asset class.

For more information on the Polish premium real estate market, you can visit the official website of KPMG Polska at link name.