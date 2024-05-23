Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Deweloperzy w kwietniu rozpoczęli najwięcej budów mieszkań od trzech lat

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W kwietniu 2024 roku deweloperzy w Polsce rozpoczęli budowę 12 581 mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 80% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim i o 13% więcej niż dwa lata temu – wynika z danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego (GUS). Jest to także dziewiąty z rzędu miesiąc, w którym liczba nowych rozpoczętych budów mieszkań przekroczyła 10 tysięcy.

Warto zauważyć, że także inwestorzy indywidualni wykazali duże zainteresowanie budowami. W kwietniu rozpoczęli prace przy budowie 8487 domów jednorodzinnych, co stanowi wzrost o 26,1% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim.

Od początku roku deweloperzy rozpoczęli budowę 54,5 tysiąca lokali mieszkalnych, co oznacza wzrost o 79% w porównaniu do tego samego okresu w poprzednim roku. Z kolei inwestorzy indywidualni rozpoczęli budowę 25 518 domów jednorodzinnych w ciągu pierwszych czterech miesięcy roku 2024.

Niestety, liczby dotyczące oddanych do użytkowania mieszkań i domów nie wyglądają tak dobrze. W kwietniu 2024 roku deweloperzy przekazali do użytku 9771 mieszkań, co stanowi spadek o 7,4% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Z kolei inwestorzy indywidualni oddali do użytku 5755 domów, co stanowi spadek o 42,6%. To najniższy wynik od kwietnia 2020 roku.

Mimo wzrostu liczby nowych budów i spadku liczby oddanych mieszkań, rośnie ilość mieszkań pozostających w budowie. Na koniec kwietnia 2024 roku GUS zarejestrował 817,6 tysiąca lokali w budowie, co stanowi wzrost o 0,9% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim.

Kwiecień przyniósł także wzrost liczby pozwoleń na budowę. Wydano blisko 17 tysięcy pozwoleń na budowę mieszkań oraz blisko 7,5 tysiąca pozwoleń dla inwestorów indywidualnych. Oznacza to wzrost o odpowiednio 18,6% i 25,1% w porównaniu z kwietniem 2023 roku.

Całkowita liczba wydanych pozwoleń na budowę mieszkań od początku roku wynosi blisko 94 tysiące, co stanowi wzrost o 30% w porównaniu z pierwszymi czterema miesiącami poprzedniego roku.

The construction industry in Poland is experiencing a significant growth in housing development. According to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), in April 2024, developers started the construction of 12,581 apartments, which is an 80% increase compared to the previous year and 13% more than two years ago. This marks the ninth consecutive month in which the number of new housing construction projects exceeded 10,000.

It is worth noting that individual investors also showed a strong interest in construction projects. In April, they began work on the construction of 8,487 single-family houses, representing a 26.1% increase compared to the previous year.

From the beginning of the year, developers have started the construction of 54,500 residential units, indicating a 79% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Meanwhile, individual investors have started the construction of 25,518 single-family houses during the first four months of 2024.

However, the numbers concerning the completion of housing units do not look as promising. In April 2024, developers delivered 9,771 apartments, which is a 7.4% decrease compared to the previous year. Likewise, individual investors completed 5,755 houses, marking a 42.6% decrease. This is the lowest result since April 2020.

Despite the increase in the number of new construction projects and the decrease in the number of completed housing units, the number of housing units under construction continues to rise. As of the end of April 2024, GUS recorded 817,600 units under construction, representing a 0.9% increase compared to the previous year.

April also saw an increase in the number of building permits issued. Close to 17,000 permits were issued for the construction of apartments, and nearly 7,500 permits were issued for individual investors. This signifies an 18.6% and 25.1% increase respectively compared to April 2023.

The total number of building permits issued for housing construction since the beginning of the year is nearly 94,000, reflecting a 30% increase compared to the first four months of the previous year.

This boom in the construction industry in Poland is driven by various factors, such as population growth, favorable economic conditions, and increased demand for housing. The country’s thriving real estate market presents opportunities for developers and investors alike. However, challenges such as rising construction costs, skilled labor shortages, and regulatory hurdles need to be addressed to sustain the growth and meet the demand for housing.