Lukratywne inwestycje w luksusowe nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 maja, 2024

Budowanie portfela inwestycyjnego to trudne zadanie, ale warto rozważyć dodanie luksusowych nieruchomości do swoich aktywów. Właściciele apartamentów w centrum miast takich jak Warszawa, Wrocław czy Trójmiasto, mogą liczyć na duży zwrot z inwestycji w perspektywie kilku lat. Wartość takich apartamentów premium wzrosła o 20% w trudnym roku 2020, kiedy większość branży deweloperskiej miała trudności.

Luksusowe nieruchomości stanowią tylko 1% wszystkich transakcji na polskim rynku nieruchomości. Inwestorzy, którzy decydują się na tego typu inwestycje, wiedzą, że cena nie jest najważniejszym czynnikiem. Ważniejsze jest wysokiej jakości wykończenie, ekskluzywne otoczenie i unikalność projektu.

Jeśli zastanawiasz się nad inwestowaniem w luksusowe nieruchomości, warto zwrócić uwagę na nową inwestycję – projekt Remedium, który jest realizowany przez cenionego dewelopera w Gdańsku – firmę Domesta. Inwestycja ta znajduje się w jednym z najbardziej pożądanych miejsc w Polsce, dzielnicy Aniołki, która oferuje bliskość zarówno historycznego centrum Gdańska, jak i pięknej zatoki.

Zdaniem RynekPierwotny.pl, Aniołki to jedno z najlepszych miejsc w Polsce pod względem cen nieruchomości. Dzielnica ta oferuje dużo terenów zielonych i rekreacyjnych, a także jest blisko trójmiejskich ośrodków akademickich takich jak Gdański Uniwersytet Medyczny i Politechnika Gdańska.

Projekt Remedium to przemyślana inwestycja, która stara się jak najmniej ingerować w otoczenie. Budynek został zaprojektowany tak, aby łączyć elementy nowoczesności z historycznym charakterem dzielnicy. Bryła budynku została podzielona na sekcje, zastosowano materiały takie jak okładzina ceglana oraz panele kompozytowo-aluminiowe.

Ważnym elementem inwestycji Remedium jest wysoki standard wykończenia. Wszystkie apartamenty, o powierzchni od 36 do 63 m kw., zostaną przez dewelopera wykończone pod klucz. Nowoczesne aneksy kuchenne i wyposażenie AGD, stylowe meble, wysokiej jakości tkaniny i oświetlenie stworzą przestronne i komfortowe wnętrza. Jednocześnie inwestorzy będą mieli swobodę w personalizacji swojego apartamentu.

Projekt Remedium to nie tylko apartamenty, ale także komfortowe i nowoczesne części wspólne. W obiekcie znajdują się lokale handlowo-usługowe, podziemny garaż i strefa relaksu z bogatą roślinnością.

Cena apartamentów Remedium zaczyna się od 18 tys. zł netto. Oddanie całego projektu planowane jest na sierpień przyszłego roku. Jeśli zainteresowała Cię ta inwestycja, możesz obejrzeć te apartamenty już teraz dzięki spacerowi 3D. Dostępne są również dodatkowe informacje na stronie firmy Domesta.

Inwestowanie w luksusowe nieruchomości w Polsce to nie tylko możliwość ochrony kapitału przed inflacją, ale także szansa na znaczny wzrost wartości w przyszłości. Projekt Remedium w Gdańsku oferuje nie tylko potencjał inwestycyjny, ale także komfortowy styl życia w jednym z najlepszych miejsc w Polsce.

Expanding on the topic discussed in the article, investing in luxury properties in Poland can be a rewarding addition to an investment portfolio. In major cities like Warsaw, Wroclaw, and Gdansk, owners of apartments in prime locations have seen a significant return on their investment over the years. Despite the challenges faced by the real estate industry in 2020, the value of premium apartments increased by 20%.

Luxury properties represent only 1% of all transactions in the Polish real estate market. Investors who choose to invest in these types of properties understand that price is not the primary factor. More important are the high-quality finishes, exclusive surroundings, and unique design of the project.

If you are considering investing in luxury properties, one noteworthy project is Remedium, developed by the esteemed developer Domesta, located in the highly desirable district of Aniolki in Gdansk. This investment offers proximity to both the historical center of Gdansk and the beautiful bay. According to RynekPierwotny.pl, Aniolki is one of the best places in Poland in terms of property prices. The district boasts plenty of green and recreational areas and is close to academic centers like Gdansk Medical University and Gdansk University of Technology.

Remedium is a well-thought-out investment project that aims to blend modern elements with the historical character of the district. The building is designed to seamlessly integrate into its surroundings, using materials such as brick cladding and composite-aluminum panels.

Another important aspect of the Remedium project is the high standard of finishes. All apartments, ranging from 36 to 63 square meters, will be delivered fully furnished by the developer. Modern kitchenettes with appliances, stylish furniture, high-quality fabrics, and lighting will create spacious and comfortable interiors. At the same time, investors will have the freedom to personalize their apartments.

Remedium is not only about apartments but also offers comfortable and modern common areas. The building includes commercial and service premises, an underground garage, and a relaxation zone with lush greenery.

The price of Remedium apartments starts from 18,000 PLN net. The completion of the entire project is planned for August next year. If you are interested in this investment, you can already take a 3D virtual tour of the apartments, available on the Domesta website.

Investing in luxury properties in Poland not only provides a hedge against inflation but also offers the potential for significant value appreciation in the future. The Remedium project in Gdansk not only offers investment potential but also a comfortable lifestyle in one of the best locations in Poland.