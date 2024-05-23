Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

P.A. NOVA S.A. ogłasza sprzedaż nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Zgodnie z najnowszymi informacjami, P.A. NOVA S.A. ogłasza zawarcie umowy sprzedaży nieruchomości. W ramach umowy, spółka zależna Emitenta – P.A. NOVA Invest Kłodzko 2 Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w Gliwicach będzie sprzedawać nieruchomość zabudowaną parkiem handlowym w Kłodzku przy ul. Letniej. Kupującym jest Kłodzko Retail Invest Sp.z o.o. z siedzibą w Warszawie.

Chociaż nie podano dokładnej wartości transakcji, wiadomo, że wartość netto umowy stanowi 13% przychodów grupy kapitałowej P.A. NOVA, bazując na ostatnim opublikowanym rocznym sprawozdaniu finansowym. Zgodnie z przepisami prawa, warunki umowy nie różnią się od standardów rynkowych dla tego rodzaju transakcji.

Ta sprzedaż nieruchomości ma strategiczne znaczenie dla działalności Emitenta, otwierając nowe możliwości rozwoju i optymalizacji portfela inwestycyjnego. P.A. NOVA S.A. jest znanym graczem na rynku nieruchomości i ta umowa potwierdza ich kontynuowaną strategię zarządzania aktywami.

Tomasz Janik, Prezes Zarządu P.A. NOVA S.A., oraz Ewa Bobkowska, Wiceprezes Zarządu, podpisali raport, potwierdzając informacje o zawarciu umowy sprzedaży nieruchomości. To ważny krok dla spółki, który przyczyni się do dalszego rozwoju biznesu i wzmocnienia ich pozycji na rynku nieruchomości.

P.A. NOVA S.A., a prominent player in the real estate market, has recently announced the sale of a property. The company’s subsidiary, P.A. NOVA Invest Kłodzko 2 Sp. z o.o., based in Gliwice, will be selling a property with a commercial park in Kłodzko on Letnia Street. The buyer is Kłodzko Retail Invest Sp.z o.o., based in Warsaw.

While the exact value of the transaction has not been disclosed, it is known that the net value of the agreement constitutes 13% of the P.A. NOVA group’s revenue, based on the latest published annual financial report. In accordance with the law, the terms of the agreement do not differ from market standards for this type of transaction.

This property sale is of strategic importance to the issuer’s operations, opening up new opportunities for development and portfolio optimization. P.A. NOVA S.A. is renowned for its expertise in the real estate market, and this agreement confirms their continued asset management strategy.

Tomasz Janik, the President of the Management Board of P.A. NOVA S.A., and Ewa Bobkowska, the Vice-President of the Management Board, have signed the report confirming the information about the property sale agreement. This is an important step for the company that will contribute to further business development and strengthen their position in the real estate market.

