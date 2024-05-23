Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Poprawa na rynku nieruchomości, ale inwestycje słabną

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Najmniejsze firmy budowlane poprawiają swoją kondycję, ale inwestycje słabną – wynika z danych ekonomistów PKO Banku Polskiego. Małe firmy budowlane, zatrudniające poniżej 9 pracowników, odnotowały wzrost wykorzystania mocy produkcyjnych. Jednak wciąż głównym problemem dla firm budowlanych jest brak pracowników.

Równocześnie można zauważyć pewne spowolnienie wzrostu liczby udzielanych pozwoleń na budowę oraz nieznaczny spadek liczby rozpoczynanych budów, co może być związane z niepewnością związaną z programem #NaStart.

Wartość produkcji w kategorii inżynierii lądowej wzrosła o 7,8 proc. w porównaniu do marca, co stanowi dobre wieści dla całego sektora budowlanego. Jednak produkcja budowlana nadal pozostaje pod presją.

Analitycy są ostrożni w ocenie, czy poprawa na rynku ma trwały charakter. Mogło to być spowodowane jednorazowym czynnikiem, takim jak zakończenie ważnego etapu dużego projektu. Przeważają niesprzyjające czynniki, takie jak niższa skala inwestycji samorządów czy opóźnienie rozruchu projektów z KPO.

W segmencie budowy budynków odnotowano spadek produkcji w kwietniu, głównie z powodu słabego rynku budynków magazynowych. Jednak można zauważyć powolne ożywienie na rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych.

Należy również zauważyć, że tempo wzrostu cen produkcji budowlanej hamuje, choć wciąż pozostaje wysokie. W kwietniu wskaźnik ten wyniósł 7,1 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Chociaż sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości wydaje się poprawiać, warto zachować ostrożność i obserwować dalszy rozwój sytuacji.

The construction industry in Poland is witnessing improvements in the performance of small construction firms, according to economists at PKO Bank Polski. These small firms, which employ fewer than 9 workers, have seen an increase in their production capacity utilization. However, the lack of skilled labor remains a primary concern for construction companies.

At the same time, there has been a slowdown in the growth of issued building permits and a slight decrease in the number of new construction projects, which may be attributed to uncertainty surrounding the #NaStart program.

The value of production in the civil engineering category has increased by 7.8% compared to March, which is positive news for the entire construction sector. However, the construction industry continues to face pressure.

Analysts are cautious in assessing whether the market improvement is of a lasting nature. It could be due to a one-time factor, such as the completion of a significant phase of a large project. There are prevailing unfavorable factors, such as lower investments by local governments or project start delays from the National Reconstruction Plan.

The building construction segment experienced a production decline in April, primarily due to a weak market for warehouse buildings. However, there is a slow recovery seen in the residential real estate market.

It is also worth noting that the rate of growth in construction production costs is slowing down, although it remains high. In April, this indicator was 7.1% compared to the previous year.

While the real estate market seems to be improving, it is important to exercise caution and closely monitor further developments.