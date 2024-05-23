Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek nieruchomości w Polskich miastach: Spadek rentowności wynajmu mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W marcu 2024 roku, stopa zwrotu z inwestycji w nowe kawalerki wynajmowane w największych polskich miastach wynosiła od niespełna 5 do blisko 6,5 proc., co oznacza spadek w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem – wynika z danych Otodom Analytics. Jednak, podczas gdy stawki dzierżawy mieszkań rosną, ceny ofertowe mieszkań rosną jeszcze mocniej.

Największe stopy wzrostu z inwestycji można było osiągnąć właśnie w Krakowie, Gdańsku, Poznaniu i Łodzi, gdzie niewielkie mieszkania o powierzchni poniżej 40 mkw. generowały najwyższe zyski. W przypadku mieszkań o powierzchni powyżej 60 mkw., Warszawa i Wrocław miały najwyższe stopy zwrotu.

Jednak z biegiem czasu, stopy zwrotu zmniejszały się we wszystkich analizowanych miastach i metrażach. Największy spadek zanotowano w Krakowie, gdzie stawki zwrotu obniżyły się o 1,29 proc. w porównaniu z marcem 2023 roku.

Niemniej jednak, warto zauważyć, że stawki zwrotu wciąż są niższe niż w 2022 roku, szczególnie pod koniec roku, kiedy to notowano rekordowe stawki na rynku najmu i sprzedaży mieszkań. Sytuacja odwróciła się w 2023 roku, głównie z powodu wzrostu cen mieszkań na rynku sprzedaży.

Mimo spadku stóp zwrotu, rynki najmu i sprzedaży nieruchomości wciąż są droższe niż przed dwoma laty. Ceny ofertowe mieszkań nadal są o kilkadziesiąt procent wyższe niż w 2022 roku, a stawki wynajmu w niektórych miastach wzrosły nawet o 36 proc. w porównaniu z rokiem 2022.

Choć rentowność wynajmu mieszkań spada, to rynek nieruchomości wciąż jest atrakcyjny, szczególnie dla inwestorów, którzy szukają możliwości długoterminowych zysków.

The real estate market in Poland has experienced a slight decrease in investment returns for studio apartments rented in major cities compared to the previous year, according to data from Otodom Analytics. However, while rental rates are increasing, property prices are rising even more.

The highest investment returns were achieved in Krakow, Gdansk, Poznan, and Lodz, where small apartments with an area below 40 square meters generated the highest profits. For apartments with an area over 60 square meters, Warsaw and Wroclaw had the highest return rates.

However, over time, the return rates have decreased in all analyzed cities and sizes. The biggest decrease was observed in Krakow, where the return rates dropped by 1.29% compared to March 2023.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the return rates are still lower than in 2022, especially towards the end of the year when record rental and property sale rates were observed. The situation changed in 2023, mainly due to the increase in property prices in the sales market.

Despite the decrease in return rates, the real estate rental and sales markets are still more expensive than they were two years ago. Property listing prices are still several tens of percent higher than in 2022, and rental rates in some cities have even increased by 36% compared to 2022.

Although the profitability of renting apartments is decreasing, the real estate market remains attractive, especially for investors looking for long-term profit opportunities.

