Atrakcyjna działka na dzierżawę w Stegnie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Stegna ogłasza I przetarg ustny, nieograniczony na dzierżawę nieruchomości położonej w miejscowości Stegna. Jest to doskonała okazja dla osób fizycznych i prawnych, które poszukują działki do prowadzenia sezonowej działalności gospodarczej.

Przedmiotem przetargu jest geodezyjnie niewyodrębniona część działki nr 562/9 o powierzchni około 25 m^2. Nieruchomość znajduje się przy ulicy Gdańskiej 36a, w pobliżu dworca autobusowego. Zgodnie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, działka jest przeznaczona do zabudowy usługowej.

Wysokość ceny wywoławczej miesięcznego czynszu dzierżawnego netto wynosi 300,00 zł. Ponadto, wymagane jest wadium w wysokości 60 zł, które należy wpłacić na konto Gminy Stegna. Czynsz za pierwszy miesiąc musi być zapłacony przed podpisaniem umowy, a kolejne czynsze płatne są z góry do 20. dnia każdego miesiąca.

Umowa dzierżawy będzie obowiązywać przez okres do 3 miesięcy. Wyłonienie dzierżawcy odbędzie się drogą przetargu. Należy jednak pamiętać, że do ceny dzierżawy zostanie doliczony podatek VAT oraz podatek od nieruchomości.

Nieruchomość jest doskonałym miejscem do prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej w okresie sezonowym. Wydzierżawiający nie zapewnia przyłączy mediów, takich jak prąd, kanalizacja i woda, jednak dzierżawca ma możliwość wykonania tych przyłączy na własny koszt. Po zakończeniu umowy dzierżawy, dzierżawca jest zobowiązany do przywrócenia nieruchomości do stanu sprzed dzierżawy.

Przetarg odbędzie się w siedzibie Urzędu Gminy Stegna w dniu 04.06.2024 r. Wszelkie szczegółowe informacje dotyczące przetargu można uzyskać w Urzędzie Gminy Stegna lub telefonicznie. Nie przegap tej okazji, aby zdobyć atrakcyjną działkę w Stegnie dla swojej działalności gospodarczej!

The announcement made by the Mayor of Stegna Municipality regarding the public auction for the lease of a property in Stegna presents a great opportunity for individuals and businesses looking for a plot of land to conduct seasonal business activities.

The subject of the auction is an undeveloped portion of land, approximately 25 m^2 in size, identified as part of plot number 562/9. The property is located at Gdańska Street 36a, near the bus station. According to the local spatial development plan, the plot is designated for commercial development.

The starting price for the monthly net lease rent is set at 300.00 PLN. Additionally, a deposit of 60 PLN is required, which should be paid to the account of Stegna Municipality. The rent for the first month must be paid prior to signing the lease agreement, and subsequent rents are payable in advance by the 20th day of each month.

The lease agreement will be valid for a period of up to 3 months. The selection of the lessee will be determined through the auction process. It is important to note that the lease price will be subject to VAT and property tax.

The property is an excellent location for conducting seasonal business activities. While the lessor does not provide utility connections such as electricity, sewage, and water, the lessee has the option to arrange for these connections at their own cost. At the end of the lease agreement, the lessee is obligated to return the property to its original condition.

The auction will take place at the Stegna Municipality Office on June 4, 2024. For more detailed information regarding the auction, interested parties can contact the Stegna Municipality Office or inquire by phone. Don’t miss this opportunity to acquire an attractive plot of land in Stegna for your business activities!

