Develia nabywa nieruchomość w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Develia S.A. poinformował, że ich spółka zależna, Develia Warszawa, zawarła umowę sprzedaży na prawo własności niezabudowanej nieruchomości w Warszawie. Nieruchomość ta znajduje się przy ulicy Sochaczewskiej i ma powierzchnię 2,6628 hektara. Transakcja została dokonana między Develia Warszawa a niepowiązanym podmiotem za cenę netto wynoszącą 39 500 000,00 zł, powiększoną o należny podatek VAT oraz podatek od towarów i usług, co daje łącznie kwotę brutto w wysokości 48.585.000 zł.

Develia planuje wykorzystać tę nieruchomość do realizacji projektu inwestycyjnego, który będzie obejmował około 245 mieszkań w zabudowie wielorodzinnej. Planowane rozpoczęcie sprzedaży mieszkań w ramach tego projektu planowane jest na pierwszy kwartał 2026 roku.

Ta informacja ma istotne znaczenie dla działalności Develii, dlatego została przekazana w formie raportu bieżącego. Zarząd uważa, że raport ten zawiera informacje poufne zgodnie z przepisami Rozporządzenia MAR.

Podstawą prawna dla przekazania tego raportu jest art. 17 ust. 1 w zw. z art. 7 ust. 1 a), ust. 2, 3 i 4 Rozporządzenia MAR, oraz art. 2 i 3 Rozporządzenia Wykonawczego Komisji (UE) 2016/1055.

Spółka Develia kontynuuje swoje inwestycje na rynku nieruchomości, zdobywając nowe działki i rozwijając swoje projekty. Wprowadzenie kolejnych mieszkań na rynek mieszkalny z pewnością przyczyni się do zwiększenia dostępności mieszkaniowej w Warszawie.

The real estate industry in Warsaw is experiencing significant growth, with developers like Develia S.A. actively investing in new properties and expanding their projects. The recent announcement of the sale of an undeveloped property by Develia Warszawa is a testament to this trend.

The property, located on Sochaczewska Street, spans an area of 2.6628 hectares. The transaction, valued at a net price of 39,500,000.00 PLN, was made between Develia Warszawa and an unrelated entity. Including VAT and goods and services tax, the total gross amount of the transaction is 48,585,000 PLN.

Develia plans to utilize this property for an investment project that will involve the construction of approximately 245 residential units. The sale of these units is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026. This project will not only contribute to the expansion of Develia’s portfolio but also enhance the availability of housing in Warsaw.

The information provided in the report is considered confidential in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). As such, it was released as a current report to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The legal basis for the disclosure of this report is Article 17 paragraph 1 in connection with Article 7 paragraph 1 a), paragraph 2, 3, and 4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), as well as Article 2 and 3 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055.

The real estate market in Warsaw is projected to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by ongoing investment and development activities. As the demand for housing in the city increases, developers like Develia are primed to play a crucial role in meeting this demand and contributing to the growth of the industry.

For more information about Develia and their projects, please visit their official website: Develia official website.