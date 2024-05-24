Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gdańskie Nieruchomości zmieniają strategię remontów lokali: za mało wykonanych prac w ubiegłym roku

Gdańskie Nieruchomości zawiodły oczekiwania, wykonując zaledwie 50 procent zaplanowanych remontów swoich lokali w minionym roku. Zamiast zakładanych ponad 200 mieszkań, udało się odnowić tylko nieco ponad sto.

Takie wyniki budzą kontrowersje i wywołują pytania dotyczące celów, które okazały się zbyt ambitne. Andrzej Skiba, radny z Prawa i Sprawiedliwości, sugeruje, że tak wysokie liczby remontowanych mieszkań nie były realistyczne. Zastanawia się również, czy Gdańskie Nieruchomości miały dostateczne zasoby ludzkie, które mogłyby wyremontować tak dużą liczbę lokali, oraz czy pod uwagę brano zewnętrzne oferty, które mogłyby zapewnić konkurencyjne koszta.

Dyrektor Gdańskich Nieruchomości, Ziemowit Borowczak, wyjaśnia, że problemem mogła być nieodpowiednia klasyfikacja mieszkań do remontów. Okazało się, że część pustostanów nadawała się do zamieszkania od razu, a nie powinny być poddane remontom. Zastosowane zmiany i poprawki w procedurach przepuszczania pustostanów, miały na celu zwiększenie efektywności i zmniejszenie liczby niewłaściwie przypisanych remontów.

Na ten rok Gdańskie Nieruchomości planują wyremontować setkę pustostanów, co stanowi znaczne zmniejszenie w porównaniu do celów z ubiegłego roku. Wydaje się, że korzystają oni z doświadczeń z roku poprzedniego, usprawniając procedury i starając się lepiej oceniać potrzeby remontowe poszczególnych mieszkań. Czy nowa strategia przyniesie oczekiwane rezultaty? Czas pokaże.

Moving forward, the property renovation industry in Gdańsk and the wider region is expected to continue growing. With urban regeneration projects and increasing demand for upgraded properties, there is a positive outlook for companies like Gdańskie Nieruchomości. Market forecasts indicate a steady increase in the number of renovation projects in the coming years, creating opportunities for companies to expand their businesses.

However, there are also some challenges in the industry. One of the main issues is the availability of skilled labor. As the demand for property renovations increases, there is a shortage of qualified workers, leading to higher labor costs and potential delays in project completion. Companies will need to invest in training programs and attract talent to ensure a smooth execution of renovation projects.

Furthermore, cost management is crucial for the success of property renovation companies. Balancing the quality of materials and workmanship with competitive pricing is essential to stay competitive in the market. Companies need to carefully analyze their costs, negotiate favorable contracts with suppliers, and keep track of market trends to ensure profitability.

Overall, the property renovation industry in Gdańsk and its surrounding areas presents growth opportunities, but companies need to address challenges such as labor shortages and cost management to thrive in this competitive market.

