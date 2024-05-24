Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kiedy wynajem mieszkania staje się działalnością gospodarczą?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Według obowiązujących przepisów, wynajem swojego mieszkania lub domu nie zwalnia właściciela z obowiązku zapłaty podatku od nieruchomości. Jednak istnieje sporadyczne występowanie niejasności dotyczących odpowiedniej stawki podatku dla tego rodzaju nieruchomości. Czy powinna być zastosowana stawka podatku dla budynków mieszkalnych, czy też ta dla budynków mieszkalnych zajętych na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej? Ta druga stawka jest aż 28 razy wyższa od pierwszej.

Przepisy regulujące opodatkowanie nieruchomości określają, że podatkiem od nieruchomości objęte są grunty, budynki, ich części, budowle lub ich części związane z prowadzeniem działalności gospodarczej. Podatnikami tego podatku są osoby fizyczne, osoby prawne, jednostki organizacyjne, w tym spółki nieposiadające osobowości prawnej, które są właścicielami nieruchomości, posiadaczami samoistnymi lub użytkownikami wieczystymi gruntów.

Stawki podatku od nieruchomości dla budynków i lokali mieszkalnych są ustalane przez rady gmin w uchwałach. Jednakże gminy mają ograniczenia w ustalaniu tych stawek, ponieważ obowiązują je stawki maksymalne określane rokrocznie przez Ministra Finansów. Na rok 2024 maksymalne stawki podatku od nieruchomości dla budynków mieszkalnych wynoszą 1,15 zł za 1 m2 powierzchni użytkowej, podczas gdy dla budynków mieszkalnych zajętych na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej stawka wzrasta aż do 33,10 zł za 1 m2 powierzchni użytkowej.

Właściciele nieruchomości, którzy wynajmują swoje mieszkania, od lat toczą spory z organami podatkowymi dotyczące klasyfikacji wynajmu jako działalności gospodarczej. Organy podatkowe często uważają, że wynajem mieszkania podlega działalności gospodarczej i powinien być opodatkowany według wyższej stawki. Ostatnio jednak kilka wyroków sądów administracyjnych było korzystnych dla wynajmujących mieszkania na cele mieszkaniowe.

Warto zauważyć, że Naczelny Sąd Administracyjny orzekł, że dla zastosowania najwyższej stawki opodatkowania należy uwzględnić faktyczne zajęcie budynków mieszkalnych lub ich części na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej. Części budynków mieszkalnych, które są wykorzystywane na cele mieszkaniowe, nie powinny być uznawane za zajęte na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej, nawet jeśli wynajem jest realizowany w ramach działalności komercyjnego najmu.

Wnioskiem jest to, że istotne jest, aby wynajmowane mieszkania wciąż spełniały swoje podstawowe funkcje mieszkalne. Przy tej interpretacji właściciele mają większą pewność, że będą opodatkowani według niższej stawki podatku od nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland is subject to taxation, including the rental of residential properties. However, there are occasional uncertainties regarding the appropriate tax rate for this type of property. The main question is whether the tax rate for residential buildings or the rate for residential buildings used for business purposes should be applied. The latter rate is 28 times higher than the former.

According to the regulations governing property taxation, land, buildings, their parts, structures, or parts thereof related to conducting business activities are subject to property tax. Taxpayers of this tax include individuals, legal entities, organizational units, including non-legal personality companies, who are the owners of the property, self-possessors, or perpetual usufructuaries of the land.

The property tax rates for buildings and residential premises are determined by municipal councils in resolutions. However, municipalities have restrictions in setting these rates, as they are subject to yearly maximum rates determined by the Minister of Finance. For the year 2024, the maximum property tax rates for residential buildings amount to 1.15 PLN per 1 square meter of usable floor area, while for residential buildings used for business purposes, the rate increases to as much as 33.10 PLN per 1 square meter of usable floor area.

Property owners who rent out their apartments have been engaged in disputes with tax authorities for years regarding the classification of rental as a business activity. Tax authorities often consider apartment rental to be a business activity and believe it should be taxed at the higher rate. However, recently, several judgments of administrative courts have been favorable for landlords renting out apartments for residential purposes.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Administrative Court has ruled that for the highest tax rate to be applied, the actual use of residential buildings or their parts for business purposes must be taken into account. Parts of residential buildings that are used for residential purposes should not be considered as occupied for business purposes, even if the rental is conducted within the commercial rental activity.

The conclusion is that it is crucial for rented apartments to continue to fulfill their basic residential functions. With this interpretation, property owners have greater certainty that they will be taxed at the lower property tax rate.