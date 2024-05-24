Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Madryt i Ateny na czele: najdroższe nieruchomości w Europie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 maja, 2024

Wzrost cen nieruchomości w głównych miastach Europy nadal trwa, a na szczycie podium znajdują się Madryt i Ateny. Na tle reszty kontynentu, te dwa miasta odnotowały największy wzrost wartości nieruchomości.

W Madrycie ceny mieszkań podrożały o prawie 11 procent w ciągu ostatniego roku, co przyciąga uwagę inwestorów z całego świata. Desperacko poszukują oni nieruchomości, które mogą przynieść zyski w przyszłości. Obywatele Hiszpanii starają się wyprzedzić konkurencję i znaleźć wymarzone mieszkanie, zanim zostanie ono wykupione przez inwestorów.

Podobnie sytuacja wygląda w Atenach, gdzie ceny nieruchomości również rosną w zawrotnym tempie. Wartość mieszkań w stolicy Grecji wzrosła o 9,6 procent w ciągu ostatniego roku. To kolejne miasto, w którym inwestorzy zaczynają zauważać potencjał rynku nieruchomości.

Warto jednak zauważyć, że sytuacja na rynku nie jest taka sama we wszystkich miastach Europy. W Wiedniu ceny nieruchomości wzrosły o ponad 7 procent, co jest największym wzrostem od października 2022 roku. Natomiast w Paryżu ceny mieszkań spadły o 7,5 procent, co oznacza, że francuska stolica znajduje się na końcu listy najdroższych miast w Europie.

Wysokie stopy procentowe w Hiszpanii nie hamują popytu na mieszkania, a budowa nowych domów jest na najniższym poziomie w historii. Napływ kapitału z Ameryki Łacińskiej do Madrytu dodatkowo pogłębia napięcia na rynku. Sytuacja ta powoduje, że nieruchomości w najpopularniejszych miastach Europy stają się coraz droższe, a rywalizacja o nie rośnie.

The real estate industry in major European cities is experiencing a continuous increase in prices, with Madrid and Athens leading the way. These two cities have seen the largest growth in property values compared to the rest of the continent.

In Madrid, house prices have risen by nearly 11 percent in the past year, attracting the attention of investors from around the world. They are desperately seeking properties that can bring profits in the future. Spanish citizens are trying to outpace the competition and find their dream homes before they are snapped up by investors.

A similar situation can be seen in Athens, where property prices are also increasing at a rapid pace. The value of houses in the Greek capital has risen by 9.6 percent in the past year. This is another city where investors are starting to recognize the potential of the real estate market.

However, it is worth noting that the situation in the market is not the same in all European cities. In Vienna, property prices have increased by over 7 percent, marking the highest growth rate since October 2022. On the other hand, in Paris, house prices have fallen by 7.5 percent, making the French capital the least expensive city in Europe.

High interest rates in Spain are not dampening the demand for housing, and new home construction is at an all-time low. The influx of capital from Latin America to Madrid further intensifies the tensions in the market. This situation has led to increasingly expensive properties in the most popular European cities, with competition for them on the rise.

