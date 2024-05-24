Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podatek od nieruchomości jako koszt firmy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Przedsiębiorca zajmujący się działalnością handlowo-usługową zadał pytanie skarbowi, czy wydatki na podatek od nieruchomości można zaliczyć do kosztów uzyskania przychodów. Po analizie umowy najmu i aneksu do niej, dyrektor Krajowej Informacji Skarbowej potwierdził, że przedsiębiorca ma rację.

W przypadku omawianej umowy, przedsiębiorca jest zobowiązany do opłacania części podatku od nieruchomości, który przypada na wynajęty sklep. Ponoszenie tego wydatku jest związane bezpośrednio z prowadzoną działalnością i umożliwia przedsiębiorcy korzystanie z lokalu, co przekłada się na osiąganie przychodów. W związku z tym, podatek od nieruchomości można uznać za koszt firmy.

Takie rozwiązanie daje przedsiębiorcy większą swobodę w rozliczaniu kosztów i umożliwia zaliczenie podatku od nieruchomości do kosztów uzyskania przychodów. Należy jednak zaznaczyć, że nie jest to przedstawione w art. 23 ustawy o podatku dochodowym od osób fizycznych, który zawiera wyłączenia z kosztów uzyskania przychodów.

Jest to ciekawe i korzystne rozwiązanie dla przedsiębiorców prowadzących działalność handlowo-usługową. Pozwala ono na skorzystanie z ulgi podatkowej i wykorzystanie podatku od nieruchomości jako kosztu podatkowego. Taka interpretacja może być również stosowana w innych przypadkach, gdzie przedsiębiorca posiada wynajęte lokale w celu prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej.

Warto zatem wiedzieć, że podatek od nieruchomości może być traktowany jako koszt firmy i uwzględniany przy rozliczaniu kosztów uzyskania przychodów. Przedsiębiorcy powinni jednak pamiętać o konieczności brania pod uwagę wszystkich zapisów umowy najmu oraz przepisów podatkowych przed dokonaniem takich rozliczeń.

The handel and service entrepreneur inquired about whether property tax expenses can be considered as deductible costs in the process of generating revenue. After analyzing the lease agreement and its addendum, the director of the National Tax Information confirmed that the entrepreneur is correct.

In the case of the discussed lease agreement, the entrepreneur is obliged to pay a portion of the property tax that corresponds to the rented shop. Bearing this expense is directly related to the conducted business activity and enables the entrepreneur to use the premises, which translates into generating revenue. Therefore, property tax can be considered as a business cost.

This solution provides the entrepreneur with greater flexibility in cost calculations and allows for the inclusion of property tax as deductible expenses. However, it should be noted that this is not explicitly stated in Article 23 of the Personal Income Tax Act, which contains exclusions from deductible costs.

This is an interesting and beneficial solution for entrepreneurs engaged in trade and service activities. It allows for the utilization of tax relief and treating property tax as a tax expense. Such interpretation can also be applicable in other cases where the entrepreneur rents premises for conducting business activities.

Therefore, it is important to know that property tax can be treated as a company cost and taken into account when calculating deductible expenses. However, entrepreneurs should remember to consider all provisions of the lease agreement and tax regulations before making such calculations.

