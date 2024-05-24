Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Światło na końcu na magazynowym horyzoncie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kraje Trójmorza stają się centrum zainteresowania polskich firm, które widzą w nich duży potencjał rozwoju. Aby skutecznie działać na kolejnych rynkach, niezbędna jest sprawna logistyka.

Andrzej Bekierski, odpowiedzialny za logistykę kontraktową w Maszoński Logistic, podkreśla, że na rynku magazynowym dzieje się wiele, a jego firma bierze udział w kilkunastu projektach. Jednym z nich jest pierwszy magazyn w Sulęcinie o powierzchni blisko 16 tys. m kw. Obiekt jest częściowo zajęty i firma planuje wypełnić go w okolicach 80-85 proc. do końca roku.

Kolejnym większym projektem jest magazyn o powierzchni 56 tys. m kw. w Niepołomicach. Choć czas trwania wdrożenia może być długi, firma wierzy w sukces tego przedsięwzięcia. Zainteresowanie tą lokalizacją jest duże, a firma jest pewna, że nie będzie stała pusta.

Jednak według szefa Prologis, polskiego lidera w sektorze magazynowym, po pandemii pojawia się coraz więcej projektów poza głównymi rynkami. Przedsiębiorstwa skupiają się na obsłudze klientów poza Polską, co stanowi istotną zmianę w branży.

Regiony, takie jak Śląsk, cieszą się dobrymi parametrami i niskim poziomem pustostanów. Prologis kontynuuje inwestycje na tym rynku, budując obiekty spekulacyjnie. W maju rusza budowa hali obok magazynu wznoszonego dla InPost w Rudzie Śląskiej. Firma inwestuje również w inne aglomeracje, takie jak Warszawa i okolice Łodzi.

Sprawna logistyka jest kluczowa dla umocnienia się polskich firm na kolejnych rynkach. Kraje Trójmorza oferują duże perspektywy rozwoju, zwłaszcza w kontekście e-handlu i obsługi klientów poza granicami Polski.

The logistics industry is becoming increasingly important for Polish companies looking to expand in the Three Seas region, which offers significant development potential. Efficient logistics is crucial for effective operations in new markets.

Andrzej Bekierski, responsible for contract logistics at Maszoński Logistic, emphasizes that there is a lot happening in the warehouse market, and his company is involved in several projects. One of them is the first warehouse in Sulęcin, covering an area of nearly 16,000 square meters. The facility is partially occupied, and the company plans to fill it to around 80-85% capacity by the end of the year.

Another major project is a 56,000 square meter warehouse in Niepołomice. Although the implementation time may be lengthy, the company believes in the success of this venture. There is significant interest in this location, and the company is confident that it will not remain vacant.

However, according to the CEO of Prologis, the Polish leader in the warehouse sector, there is an increasing number of projects outside the main markets after the pandemic. Companies are focusing on serving customers outside Poland, which is a significant change in the industry.

Regions such as Silesia are enjoying good parameters and low vacancy rates. Prologis continues to invest in this market, constructing speculative facilities. In May, the construction of a hall next to the warehouse being built for InPost in Ruda Śląska will begin. The company is also investing in other metropolitan areas such as Warsaw and the Łódź region.

Efficient logistics is key to strengthening Polish companies in new markets. The Three Seas countries offer great development prospects, especially in the context of e-commerce and serving customers beyond Poland’s borders.

For more information about the logistics industry and market forecasts, you can visit the following links:

– Logistics Business

– Supply Chain Dive (E-commerce section)

These sources provide comprehensive industry news, insights, and market analysis to help you stay informed about the latest trends and issues in the logistics industry.