Zaleganie z zapłatą podatku od nieruchomości – konsekwencje i sposoby uregulowania zobowiązania

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 24 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Zaleganie z zapłatą podatku od nieruchomości jest poważnym problemem, który może prowadzić do wielu konsekwencji dla właściciela. Oprócz naruszania przepisów podatkowych, może to również utrudniać sprzedaż nieruchomości. Dlatego ważne jest, aby jak najszybciej uregulować zaległe zobowiązania podatkowe.

Aby sprawdzić, czy masz zaległy podatek od nieruchomości, musisz skontaktować się z lokalnym urzędem miasta lub gminy, gdzie znajduje się nieruchomość. Względnie można również złożyć odpowiedni wniosek drogą tradycyjną lub elektroniczną. Otrzymasz informację dotyczącą wysokości zaległości podatkowych.

Ważne jest, aby pamiętać, że oprócz niezapłaconego podatku od nieruchomości, musisz również zapłacić odsetki. Stawka odsetek wynosi obecnie 14,50% w skali roku i może ulec zmianie zgodnie z decyzją Narodowego Banku Polskiego. Jeżeli kwota odsetek nie przekracza 8,70 zł, nie są one naliczane, a należy uregulować jedynie zaległy podatek.

Zaległość podatkową należy uiścić na rachunek bankowy urzędu miasta lub gminy, choć niektóre organy podatkowe umożliwiają również płatność gotówkową w kasie urzędu.

Ważne jest, aby nie zwlekać z zapłatą podatku od nieruchomości. Im dłużej zalegasz, tym większe będą naliczone odsetki. Ponadto, możesz narazić się na dodatkowe koszty, takie jak opłaty manipulacyjne czy koszty związane z egzekucją należności. Istnieje również ryzyko wszczęcia postępowania egzekucyjnego z majątku w przypadku długotrwałego zalegania z płatnościami.

Wnioskiem jest, że uregulowanie zaległości podatkowych jest nie tylko obowiązkiem, ale także zabezpiecza interesy właściciela nieruchomości. Dlatego nie powinno się zwlekać z uregulowaniem zobowiązań podatkowych, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji.

The problem of overdue property tax is a serious issue that can lead to various consequences for the property owner. In addition to violating tax regulations, it can also make it difficult to sell the property. Therefore, it is important to settle overdue tax obligations as soon as possible.

To check if you have overdue property tax, you need to contact the local city or municipal office where the property is located. Alternatively, you can also submit the relevant application either through traditional or electronic means. You will receive information about the amount of overdue tax.

It’s important to note that in addition to unpaid property tax, you are also required to pay interest. The current interest rate is 14.50% per year and can be subject to change according to the decision of the National Bank of Poland. If the interest amount does not exceed PLN 8.70, no interest will be charged, and you only need to settle the overdue tax.

The tax arrears should be paid into the bank account of the city or municipal office, although some tax authorities also allow for cash payment at the office counter.

It is important not to delay payment of property tax. The longer you delay, the higher the interest charges will be. Additionally, you may incur additional costs such as handling fees or costs related to debt collection. There is also a risk of enforcement proceedings against your assets in case of prolonged non-payment.

In conclusion, settling overdue tax obligations is not only a duty but also protects the interests of the property owner. Therefore, one should not delay in settling tax obligations to avoid unpleasant consequences.

For more information on property taxes and related issues in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Poland at link.