Boom nieruchomości w Chinach staje się groźnym balonem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Coraz większa liczba pustych domów w Chinach alarmuje ekspertów, którzy obawiają się, że nadchodzi kryzys na rynku nieruchomości. To zjawisko rodzi pytania dotyczące przyszłości chińskiej gospodarki i możliwości poważnego upadku.

Wielu ekonomistów uważa, że ogromna podaż nowych mieszkań i nieruchomości przekracza zapotrzebowanie rynku, co powoduje niezwykłe puste domy. Choć Chiny od lat doświadczają boomu budowlanego i hossy nieruchomościowej, to teraz tętniące życiem miasta wydają się być jedynie fasadą, za którą skrywa się pustka.

Według danych rządowych, liczba pustych domów w Chinach jest tak duża, że nie sposób ich zapełnić. Przez pierwszą połowę 2021 roku, puste nieruchomości stanowiły aż 18% nowo wybudowanych mieszkań. Wpływ tego zjawiska na chińską gospodarkę może być katastrofalny.

Choć niektóre inwestycje w nieruchomości w Chinach odniosły sukces, większość z nich jest martwa i generuje koszty dla deweloperów. Eksperci widzą w tym sygnał, że chiński rynek nieruchomości stoi na krawędzi załamania, gdyż liczba pustych domów przekracza zdolność społeczeństwa do zakupów.

Nadmiar pustych domów niesie ze sobą zagrożenie dla stabilności gospodarki Chin. Jeśli ten balon nie zostanie kontrolowany, to grozić może pełnowymiarowy kryzys finansowy, który dotknie nie tylko rynek nieruchomości, ale również całą chińską gospodarkę.

W związku z tym, władze chińskie muszą podjąć szybkie i skuteczne działania, aby zapobiec poważnemu kryzysowi na rynku nieruchomości. W przeciwnym razie, grozi im nie tylko gospodarcza katastrofa, ale również utrata wiarygodności i zaufania inwestorów zarówno krajowych, jak i zagranicznych.

The alarming increase in empty homes in China has raised concerns among experts, who fear a crisis in the real estate market. This phenomenon raises questions about the future of the Chinese economy and the possibility of a significant collapse.

Many economists believe that the enormous supply of new homes and properties exceeds the market demand, resulting in unusual empty houses. Although China has been experiencing a construction boom and a real estate frenzy for years, the vibrant cities now appear to be nothing more than a facade, hiding emptiness behind them.

According to government data, the number of empty homes in China is so massive that it is impossible to fill them. During the first half of 2021, empty properties accounted for as much as 18% of newly built homes. The impact of this phenomenon on the Chinese economy could be disastrous.

Although some real estate investments in China have been successful, the majority of them are lifeless and costly for developers. Experts see this as a signal that the Chinese real estate market is on the verge of collapse, as the number of empty homes exceeds the society’s purchasing power.

The surplus of empty homes carries the risk of destabilizing the Chinese economy. If this bubble is not controlled, it could lead to a full-fledged financial crisis that would not only affect the real estate market but also the entire Chinese economy.

As a result, the Chinese authorities must take swift and effective actions to prevent a serious real estate market crisis. Otherwise, they not only face an economic disaster but also the loss of credibility and trust from both domestic and foreign investors.

For more information on the real estate market in China and potential issues, you can visit the following link: CNBC.