Home staging: kreowanie przestrzeni dla potencjalnych kupujących

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Home staging, czyli profesjonalne przygotowanie nieruchomości do sprzedaży lub wynajmu, to zawód łączący elementy projektowania wnętrz, marketingu i psychologii. Choć narodził się ponad 50 lat temu w Stanach Zjednoczonych, w Polsce rozwijał się głównie w większych miastach, aż do obchodów 20-lecia tego zawodu w poprzednim roku.

Profesjonalny home stager musi zastosować szereg zasad, takich jak decluttering (odgracanie), czyli usunięcie nadmiaru przedmiotów, depersonalizacja (usunięcie rzeczy osobistych), określenie funkcji pomieszczeń i dopasowanie ich do potencjalnych klientów. To więcej niż tylko postawienie kilku poduszek i wazonu ze sztucznymi kwiatami. Dlatego coraz więcej osób w Polsce decyduje się na studiowanie tego zawodu na kierunkach podyplomowych.

Warto jednak zauważyć, że istnieje subtelna różnica między projektowaniem wnętrz a home stagingiem. Projektant wnętrz tworzy kompleksowy projekt zgodnie z indywidualnymi gustami i potrzebami właściciela. Natomiast home stager kreuje przestrzeń dla potencjalnych kupujących lub najemców, uwzględniając grupę docelową. Czasami zdarza się, że mieszkanie było wcześniej urządzone z myślą o osobach starszych, a teraz właściciel chce je wynająć rodzinie z dziećmi. W takiej sytuacji home stager musi dostosować przestrzeń do potrzeb przyszłych najemców, a nie tylko do gustu właściciela.

Home staging to nie tylko estetyczne przygotowanie nieruchomości, ale też umiejętność marketingowa i psychologiczna. Kreowanie przestrzeni w sposób przemyślany i atrakcyjny dla potencjalnych klientów może przyspieszyć sprzedaż lub wynajem nieruchomości. Dlatego warto zrozumieć tę subtelność i skorzystać z usług profesjonalnego home stagera, który pomoże w maksymalizacji potencjału danego mieszkania czy domu.

The home staging industry is a profession that combines elements of interior design, marketing, and psychology. It originated over 50 years ago in the United States but has primarily developed in larger cities in Poland until the celebrations of the profession’s 20th anniversary last year.

A professional home stager must apply a set of principles, such as decluttering, which involves removing excess items, depersonalization, or eliminating personal belongings, determining the function of each room, and matching them to potential clients. It is more than just placing a few pillows and an artificial flower vase. That is why an increasing number of people in Poland are opting to study this profession through postgraduate courses.

However, it is worth noting that there is a subtle difference between interior design and home staging. An interior designer creates a comprehensive design according to the owner’s individual tastes and needs. On the other hand, a home stager creates a space for potential buyers or tenants, taking into account the target group. Sometimes, a property may have been previously furnished with older individuals in mind, but now the owner wants to rent it to a family with children. In such a situation, the home stager must adapt the space to the needs of the future tenants, not just the owner’s taste.

Home staging is not only about aesthetically preparing a property but also requires marketing and psychological skills. Thoughtfully and attractively creating the space for potential clients can accelerate the sale or rental of a property. Therefore, it is worth understanding this subtlety and utilizing the services of a professional home stager who can help maximize the potential of a given apartment or house.

