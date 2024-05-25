Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kamienica przy ul. Chopina 9 w Katowicach przeszła fascynującą metamorfozę

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kamienica przy ul. Chopina 9 w Katowicach przeszła kompleksowy remont, który przekształcił ją w jedno z najciekawszych budynków w mieście. Projekt modernizacji zakładał wymianę instalacji elektrycznej oraz odnowienie wnętrza, ścian elewacji i mieszkań, piwnic i poddasza. Kamienica zyskała zupełnie nowe oblicze dzięki staraniom firmy PPHU MJ Marcin Jasiński z Mysłowic, odpowiedzialnej za cały proces renowacji.

Prace trwały aż 10 miesięcy i objęły 9 mieszkań oraz jeden lokal użytkowy. Wykonano nowe warstwy posadzek, postawiono ściany działowe oraz zamontowano stolarkę otworową. Ważnym aspektem modernizacji było także odnowienie poddasza, gdzie została wymieniona więźba dachowa, a dachówki ceramiczne w kolorze czerwonym dodają uroku całości. Dodatkowo, zamontowano nowy właz dachowy oraz automatyczną klapę oddymiającą, zwiększając tym samym bezpieczeństwo przeciwpożarowe.

W ramach remontu zadbano również o nowe instalacje, takie jak ciepła i zimna woda, centralne ogrzewanie oraz kanalizacja sanitarne, umożliwiając mieszkańcom wygodne korzystanie z nowoczesnych udogodnień. Poprawie uległ nie tylko stan techniczny budynku, ale również jego estetyka – nowe tynki, posadzki, zagospodarowanie podwórza oraz odnowione klatki schodowe nadają kamienicy nowoczesny i elegancki wygląd.

Remont kamienicy przy ul. Chopina 9 stanowi jedynie początek szerszego projektu modernizacyjnego prowadzonego przez Komunalny Zakład Gospodarki Mieszkaniowej. Prezydent Katowic, Marcin Krupa, zapewnia, że w tym roku na modernizację zasobów mieszkaniowych przeznaczono prawie 23 mln złote, zapewniając tym samym, że kolejne budynki będą sukcesywnie poddawane renowacjom. Przyszli lokatorzy mogą być pewni, że będą mieć przyjemność mieszkania w komfortowych i nowoczesnych warunkach.

The renovation of the building at 9 Chopin Street in Katowice is part of a larger modernization project carried out by the Municipal Housing Management Company. This project aims to upgrade housing resources in the city and provide residents with comfortable and modern living conditions. The renovation of the building at 9 Chopin Street is just the beginning of this initiative.

The total budget allocated for the modernization of housing resources in Katowice this year amounts to nearly 23 million złote. This indicates the city’s commitment to investing in improving living conditions for its residents.

The renovation process of the building at 9 Chopin Street lasted for 10 months and involved the refurbishment of 9 apartments and one commercial space. The renovation included the replacement of electrical installations and the renewal of the interior, façade walls, basements, and attic. The building now has a completely new look, thanks to the efforts of PPHU MJ Marcin Jasiński from Mysłowice, the company responsible for the entire renovation process.

Various aspects of the renovation were taken into consideration. New flooring layers were installed, partition walls were erected, and new joinery was fitted. The attic was also a significant focus of the renovation, with the roof truss being replaced and the ceramic roof tiles in a charming shade of red adding to the overall appeal. Furthermore, a new roof hatch and an automatic smoke vent were installed to enhance fire safety measures.

The modernization project also encompassed the installation of new utility systems such as hot and cold water, central heating, and sanitary sewage, ensuring that residents can enjoy the convenience of modern amenities. The technical condition of the building has improved, and its aesthetic appeal has been enhanced with new plasterwork, flooring, courtyard landscaping, and renovated stairwells, giving the tenement a modern and elegant appearance.

