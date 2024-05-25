Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Leonardo Royal Warsaw: Komfortowy pobyt dla gości biznesowych i turystów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Leonardo Royal Warsaw, położony w JM Tower na warszawskiej Woli, jest idealnym miejscem dla podróżujących w interesach i turystów, którzy oczekują najwyższego standardu wypoczynku. W odpowiedzi na rosnące zapotrzebowanie, hotel niedawno zwiększył swoją pojemność o aż 184 nowe pokoje, oferując tym samym gościom jeszcze więcej komfortu.

Nowe 184 pokoje w Leonardo Royal Warsaw, otwarte w połowie kwietnia, podwoiły liczbę dostępnych miejsc noclegowych, co oznacza, że hotel teraz posiada łącznie 362 pokoje. Ta ekspansja jest częścią strategii rozwoju zarówno dla Leonardo Royal Warsaw, jak i dla marki Leonardo Hotels w Europie Środkowej.

Goście Leonardo Royal mogą cieszyć się wyjątkowym doświadczeniem kulinarnej podróży w restauracji hotelowej, której szefem kuchni jest Mariusz Szymczyk. W niedalekiej przyszłości, restauracja i bar zostaną odświeżone i będą oferować jeszcze lepsze menu a la carte oraz usługi dedykowane spotkaniom biznesowym.

W ramach dalszych etapów modernizacji, Leonardo Royal planuje remont lobby, sale konferencyjne oraz istniejące już pokoje. Po zakończeniu całego procesu modernizacyjnego w 2025 roku, hotel będzie oferować nie tylko wysoką jakość zakwaterowania, ale także siedem sal konferencyjnych o różnych rozmiarach, które mogą być dostosowane do potrzeb gości.

Leonardo Royal Warsaw dąży do zapewnienia swym gościom niezapomnianych wrażeń zarówno podczas podróży służbowych, jak i turystycznych. Ta inwestycja jest dowodem na to, że hotel jest gotowy na elastyczne dostosowanie się do wymagań zarówno gości biznesowych, jak i indywidualnych.

Leonardo Royal Warsaw is a luxury hotel located in JM Tower in Warsaw’s Wola district. It caters to both business travelers and tourists who expect the highest standard of accommodation. To meet the growing demand, the hotel recently expanded its capacity by adding 184 new rooms, thereby providing guests with even more comfort.

The newly opened 184 rooms in Leonardo Royal Warsaw, which became available in mid-April, have doubled the number of available accommodations. This means that the hotel now offers a total of 362 rooms. This expansion is part of the development strategy for both Leonardo Royal Warsaw and the Leonardo Hotels brand in Central Europe.

Guests at Leonardo Royal can enjoy a unique culinary experience at the hotel’s restaurant, led by Chef Mariusz Szymczyk. In the near future, the restaurant and bar will be refreshed to offer an even better á la carte menu and dedicated services for business meetings.

As part of further modernization stages, Leonardo Royal plans to renovate the lobby, conference rooms, and existing rooms. By the completion of the entire modernization process in 2025, the hotel will not only offer high-quality accommodation but also seven conference rooms of various sizes that can be tailored to the guests’ needs.

Leonardo Royal Warsaw strives to provide its guests with unforgettable experiences, whether they are traveling for business or leisure purposes. This investment demonstrates the hotel’s readiness to flexibly adapt to the requirements of both business and individual guests.

