Nieruchomości drożeją w Katowicach, ale są dzielnice osiągalne dla każdego

25 maja, 2024

Ceny mieszkań w Katowicach nadal rosną, jednak istnieją dzielnice, gdzie zakup nieruchomości jest bardziej osiągalny dla przeciętnego zjadacza chleba. Według raportu opublikowanego przez serwis sonarhome.pl, w lutym 2024 roku średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wyniosła 7176 zł.

Choć wielu mieszkańców musi dokładać sporo wysiłku, aby stać ich było na nieruchomość, są jednak miejsca, gdzie ceny są bardziej przystępne. W tych dzielnicach nie trzeba wydawać fortuny, aby znaleźć swoje wymarzone „M”.

Nie jest sekretem, że niektóre części Katowic są bardziej luksusowe i drogie niż inne. Jednak nie decydujemy się na zakup mieszkania wyłącznie ze względu na prestiż dzielnicy. Istnieją rozwiązania, które pozwalają nam cieszyć się własnym kątem w przystępnej cenie.

Wyszukując oferty, wystarczy skierować uwagę na mniej popularne, ale równie atrakcyjne lokalizacje. Wiele z tych dzielnic oferuje dogodną infrastrukturę, bliskość terenów rekreacyjnych i atrakcji turystycznych. Większa konkurencja w popularnych rejonach może prowadzić do wyższych cen, dlatego warto rozważyć alternatywne opcje.

Choć ceny mieszkań w Katowicach nadal rosną, istnieje wiele możliwości dla tych, którzy chcą znaleźć swoje wymarzone miejsce do zamieszkania. Ważne jest, aby być elastycznym i poszukiwać nieruchomości w różnych częściach miasta. Dzięki temu można znaleźć rozwiązanie dostosowane do swojego budżetu. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteśmy zainteresowani luksusowym mieszkaniem w centrum czy przytulnym lokum na obrzeżach, istnieje coś odpowiedniego dla każdego z nas.

The article discusses the rising prices of real estate in Katowice, Poland, but also mentions that there are districts where property purchases are more affordable. According to a report by sonarhome.pl, the average price per square meter in February 2024 was 7,176 zł.

While many residents may have to put in significant effort to afford a property, there are still places where prices are more accessible. In these districts, one does not need to spend a fortune to find their dream „M” (short for „mieszkanie,” meaning apartment in Polish).

It is no secret that some parts of Katowice are more luxurious and expensive than others. However, the decision to purchase a property is not solely based on the prestige of the neighborhood. There are solutions that allow us to enjoy our own corner at an affordable price.

When searching for offers, it is sufficient to pay attention to less popular but equally attractive locations. Many of these districts offer convenient infrastructure, proximity to recreational areas, and tourist attractions. The higher competition in popular areas may lead to higher prices, so it is worth considering alternative options.

Although real estate prices in Katowice continue to rise, there are many opportunities for those who want to find their dream place to live. It is important to be flexible and search for properties in different parts of the city. By doing so, one can find a solution that fits their budget. Whether interested in a luxury apartment in the city center or a cozy place on the outskirts, there is something suitable for everyone.

