Ryszard Czarnecki: Mamytkowy majątek europosła PiS

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Europoseł Ryszard Czarnecki ze spektrum politycznym PiS poinformował w złożonym oświadczeniu majątkowym, że posiada dwie nieruchomości w Polsce oraz inne aktywa. Czarnecki i jego żona są współwłaścicielami 126-metrowego mieszkania wartości 2,6 mln złotych oraz drugiego 80-metrowego, oszacowanego na 800 tys. złotych. Ponadto, europoseł może pochwalić się 90-metrowym domkiem letniskowym o wartości 220 tys. złotych, mieszkaniem o powierzchni 120 metrów w Belgii, które jest warte 210 tys. euro (około 895 tys. złotych) oraz 250-metrową działką o wartości 100 tys. złotych.

Podczas swojej dotychczasowej kadencji Ryszard Czarnecki zgromadził oszczędności w wysokości ponad 306 tys. złotych, 220 tys. euro oraz 10 tys. dolarów. Posiada również akcje o wartości 78 tys. złotych. Porównując to z danymi z roku 2009, kiedy oszczędności europosła były znacznie niższe – wynosiły 86 tys. złotych, około 1,5 tys. dolarów i ponad 131 tys. euro – można zauważyć wzrost jego majątku i oszczędności w ciągu ostatnich lat.

Oświadczenie majątkowe Ryszarda Czarneckiego ujawnia także jego dochody z pracy w Parlamencie Europejskim. W 2023 roku zarobił on 120 tys. euro brutto, co przekłada się na około 94 tys. euro netto, czyli około 400 tys. złotych. Ponadto, europoseł posiada range rovera velara z 2018 roku o wartości 205 tys. złotych. Dodatkowo, dzięki swojem zaangażowaniu w siatkówkę, zarobił w ciągu roku 177 tys. złotych.

Wyniki oświadczenia majątkowego Ryszarda Czarneckiego przedstawiają obraz jego bogactwa i aktywów. Jednak, jak wynika z danych, większość tego majątku skumulowano w ciągu ostatnich lat, co sugeruje dynamiczny rozwój finansowy europosła.

The article discusses the wealth and assets of Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki. In his asset declaration, Czarnecki revealed that he owns two properties in Poland, with a combined value of 3.4 million PLN. One is a 126-square-meter apartment worth 2.6 million PLN, and the other is an 80-square-meter apartment valued at 800,000 PLN. He also possesses a 90-square-meter summer house worth 220,000 PLN, a 120-square-meter apartment in Belgium valued at 210,000 euros (approximately 895,000 PLN), and a 250-square-meter plot of land worth 100,000 PLN.

The asset declaration also shows Czarnecki’s savings accumulation throughout his tenure. He has saved over 306,000 PLN, 220,000 euros, and 10,000 dollars. Additionally, he holds stocks worth 78,000 PLN. Comparing these figures to the data from 2009, when his savings were significantly lower at 86,000 PLN, 1,500 dollars, and over 131,000 euros, it is evident that his wealth and savings have grown over the years.

Furthermore, the asset declaration reveals Czarnecki’s income from his work in the European Parliament. In 2023, he earned a gross income of 120,000 euros, which translates to approximately 94,000 euros net or around 400,000 PLN. He also owns a Range Rover Velar from 2018 valued at 205,000 PLN. Additionally, his involvement in volleyball earned him 177,000 PLN throughout the year.

Overall, Ryszard Czarnecki’s asset declaration paints a picture of his wealth and assets. However, the data suggests that the majority of this wealth has been accumulated in recent years, indicating dynamic financial growth for the MEP.

