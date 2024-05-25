Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek uczestnictwa zagranicznych inwestorów w rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Niemczech

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kryzys na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Niemczech nieustannie się pogłębia, co silnie wpływa na całą gospodarkę kraju. Liczba transakcji spadła o aż 70%, co nie jest zaskoczeniem dla ekspertów. Sektor ten zmaga się z wieloma problemami, w tym ze spadkiem cen nieruchomości komercyjnych na poziomie 9,6% w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, na tle analogicznego okresu rok wcześniej. Od pierwszego kwartału 2023 roku ceny te spadły niemal o 20%.

Podniesione stopy procentowe przez Europejski Bank Centralny (EBC) stanowią jedną z głównych przyczyn trudności na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Wieloletnie okresy niskich stóp procentowych umożliwiały inwestorom łatwy dostęp do taniego kredytu, jednak teraz EBC zdecydował się na ich znaczące podwyższenie. Aktualna stopa procentowa EBC (MRO) wynosi 4,50%, co zakończyło erę korzystania z taniego kredytu.

Pandemia COVID-19 również miała duży wpływ na charakter pracy. Wiele niemieckich firm przeszło na model pracy zdalnej, co przyczyniło się do obniżenia kosztów operacyjnych, ale jednocześnie zmniejszyło popyt na powierzchnie biurowe. Wzrost inflacji i ogólne koszty utrzymania dodatkowo spowodowały trudności finansowe firm, które zrezygnowały z wynajmu lub ograniczyły wynajmowane powierzchnie komercyjne.

Spadek zaangażowania zagranicznych inwestorów na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych to poważny problem. Niepewność gospodarcza sprawia, że inwestorzy są bardziej ostrożni i niechętnie lokują kapitał w nieruchomości. Oby dalszy nabycie nieruchomości przez amerykańskich inwestorów takich jak Blackstone, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, Carlyle i Apollo byłoby sygnałem, że rynek osiągnął dno cenowe.

Nie tylko rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych odczuwa spadek aktywności inwestorów. Na rynku mieszkaniowym liczba transakcji spadła o 60% w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku w porównaniu do poprzednich lat.

Źródło: [link do oryginalnego artykułu]

The commercial real estate market in Germany is currently experiencing a deepening crisis, which is having a strong impact on the country’s economy. According to experts, the number of transactions has dropped by a staggering 70%, which is not surprising given the challenges faced by the sector. One of the main problems is the decline in commercial property prices, which decreased by 9.6% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year. Since the first quarter of 2023, these prices have fallen by almost 20%.

One of the main causes of difficulties in the commercial real estate market is the increased interest rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB). The prolonged period of low interest rates had allowed investors easy access to cheap credit, but now the ECB has decided to significantly raise rates. The current ECB interest rate (MRO) stands at 4.50%, marking the end of the era of cheap credit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the nature of work. Many German companies have shifted to remote work models, which has contributed to a reduction in operational costs but has also decreased the demand for office spaces. Increasing inflation and overall living costs have further strained the financial situation of companies, leading to a decrease in lease agreements or a reduction in the amount of commercial space rented.

The decline in the involvement of foreign investors in the commercial real estate market is a serious issue. Economic uncertainty is making investors more cautious and reluctant to invest in properties. Continued acquisition of properties by US investors such as Blackstone, Blackrock, Morgan Stanley, Carlyle, and Apollo would be a signal that the market has reached its bottom in terms of prices.

It’s not just the commercial real estate market that is experiencing a drop in investor activity. In the residential market, the number of transactions has also decreased by 60% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to previous years.

Source: [link to original article]