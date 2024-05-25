Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż działek w Bydgoszczy pozwoli na rozwój nowych inwestycji mieszkaniowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Radni w Bydgoszczy przyjęli projekty uchwał dotyczące sprzedaży trzech nieruchomości gruntowych. Te decyzje otwierają nowe możliwości rozwoju oraz inwestycji w sektorze mieszkaniowym.

Jedna z działek, położona przy ulicy Małej 4 na Bartodziejach, może stać się miejscem budowy nowego bloku mieszkalnego. Ta inwestycja doskonale wpisuje się w planowane zmiany w tej części miasta, gdzie już powstają nowe budynki mieszkalne. Nie ma wątpliwości, że ta lokalizacja przyciąga deweloperów i będzie oczkiem w głowie dla wielu inwestorów.

W rejonie ulicy gen. Władysława Andersa i ulicy Gryfa Pomorskiego również czeka nas pozytywna zmiana. Inwestor ubiegał się o poprawę warunków zagospodarowania pobliskich nieruchomości, które są własnością podmiotu APRO PARK. Ostatecznie, decyzja o sprzedaży działki została poparta przez radnych, co otwiera nowe perspektywy dla rozwoju tej części miasta.

Kolejna nieruchomość, położona przy ulicy Józefa Korzeniowskiego 3, również będzie sprzedana. Aktualnie na tej działce znajduje się budynek mieszkalno-gospodarczy oraz trzy budynki gospodarcze. Zgodnie z planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, teren ten ma być przeznaczony na zabudowę mieszkaniową jednorodzinną oraz usługową. Decyzja o sprzedaży tej nieruchomości pozwoli na rozwój tej części miasta i stworzenie nowej przestrzeni dla mieszkańców.

Wszystkie te decyzje radnych otwierają nowe możliwości dla inwestorów, deweloperów oraz mieszkańców Bydgoszczy. Rozwój sektora mieszkaniowego przyciąga uwagę i zapewnia perspektywy rozwoju w tej dynamicznie rozwijającej się części Polski.

The recent decisions made by the authorities in Bydgoszcz regarding the sale of three properties have opened up new possibilities for development and investment in the housing sector. These decisions have been well-received by investors, developers, and residents alike, as they signal positive changes and opportunities for growth in the city.

One of the properties, located at Mała 4 Street in Bartodzieje, is set to become the site for a new residential block. This investment aligns perfectly with the planned changes in this part of the city, where new residential buildings are already being constructed. It is clear that this location is attracting the attention of developers and will be highly sought-after by many investors.

Another area that will see a positive change is the vicinity of General Władysław Anders Street and Gryf Pomorski Street. An investor has sought to improve the development conditions for nearby properties owned by APRO PARK. Ultimately, the decision to sell the land has been supported by the authorities, opening up new prospects for the development of this part of the city.

Additionally, another property located at Józef Korzeniowski Street 3 is also set to be sold. Currently, there is a residential-commercial building and three agricultural buildings on this land. According to the spatial development plan, this area is intended for single-family residential and commercial construction. The decision to sell this property will facilitate the expansion of this part of the city and create new spaces for its residents.

All of these decisions made by the authorities in Bydgoszcz offer new opportunities for investors, developers, and residents. The growth of the housing sector in the city is attracting attention and providing prospects for development in this rapidly expanding part of Poland.

