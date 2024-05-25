Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Znalezienie rzeczywistej wartości nieruchomości

25 maja, 2024

Ceny nieruchomości na portalach ogłoszeniowych często są mocno zawyżone, prowadząc do kolejnych przewartościowanych ofert. To z kolei utrudnia sprzedaż i powoduje, że ogłoszenia pozostają na stronach przez długi czas. Jak więc osiągnąć dobry wynik sprzedaży?

Jednym z najlepszych sposobów na poznanie rzeczywistej ceny rynkowej nieruchomości jest skorzystanie z usług rzeczoznawcy majątkowego. Choć istnieją darmowe narzędzia internetowe służące do wyceny, różnica między nimi a profesjonalistą jest znaczna.

„Jestem w stanie ocenić, czy rynek się rozwija, jakie są trendy, podczas gdy te internetowe wyceniarki opierają się na nieznanych algorytmach. Są po prostu przeliczaniem czegoś, ale nie znamy dokładnych danych” – mówi Krystian Sum, rzeczoznawca majątkowy.

Rzeczoznawca nie poda nam konkretnej ceny ofertowej, ale powie nam, na jaką cenę możemy realistycznie liczyć.

„Moja wycena zostaje zweryfikowana przez rynek i pośrednika. Jedno to dobrze wycenić nieruchomość, ale drugie to ją sprzedać. Jeśli chcemy odnieść sukces, otrzymujemy informacje od rzeczoznawcy, a następnie zatrudniamy profesjonalnego pośrednika, który poprowadzi sprzedaż i pomoże nam uzyskać maksymalną cenę” – dodaje rzeczoznawca.

Choć taka usługa może kosztować kilkaset złotych, przewaga wynikająca z dokładnej wyceny i profesjonalnego wsparcia pośrednika może być tego warta. Dzięki temu sprzedaż nieruchomości przebiegnie sprawnie i prawidłowo, a my osiągniemy optymalne rezultaty.

The real estate industry is known for its fluctuating prices and the challenges associated with accurately pricing properties. Many property listings on online classified portals tend to be overpriced, leading to prolonged durations on the market and difficulty in making sales. To achieve a successful sale, it is advisable to rely on the expertise of a real estate appraiser who can provide an accurate market value assessment.

While there are free online tools available for property valuation, they often lack the depth and precision provided by a professional appraiser. Krystian Sum, a real estate appraiser, highlights the advantages of his profession by stating, „I can assess market developments and trends, while online valuation tools rely on unknown algorithms. They simply crunch numbers without access to specific data.” A real estate appraiser can’t provide an exact asking price, but they can offer realistic price estimates.

The appraisal provided by a professional is verified by the market and a real estate agent. While it is essential to accurately appraise a property, it is equally important to have a competent agent who can effectively market and sell the property at the best price. Sum adds, „If we want to achieve success, we gather information from an appraiser, and then hire a professional agent who will guide the sale and help us obtain the maximum price.”

Although the cost of such services can range from a few hundred złoty, the benefits of accurate valuation and professional agent support are often worth the expense. By relying on these professionals, property sellers can ensure a smooth and successful sales process that yields optimal results.

