Czym jest odwrócony kredyt hipoteczny?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Odwrócony kredyt hipoteczny to unikalne rozwiązanie finansowe, które daje możliwość seniorom sprzedaży swojej nieruchomości bankowi w zamian za wypłatę kwoty odpowiadającej jej wartości rynkowej. Umowa odwróconego kredytu hipotecznego określa prawa i obowiązki obu stron oraz zasady rozliczenia zobowiązań wynikających z tego typu transakcji.

Jedną z istotnych kwestii przy odwróconym kredycie hipotecznym jest to, że właściciel nieruchomości, mimo jej sprzedaży, ma prawo do zamieszkania w niej do końca życia. Dopiero po śmierci właściciela nieruchomość zostaje przekazana do dyspozycji banku.

Osobą ubiegającą się o odwrócony kredyt hipoteczny może być właściciel nieruchomości lub osoba posiadająca spółdzielcze własnościowe prawo do lokalu bądź prawo użytkowania wieczystego. Ważne jest spełnienie określonych warunków i przestrzeganie obowiązków przez obie strony umowy.

Warto jednak zaznaczyć, że odwrócony kredyt hipoteczny może być oferowany jedynie przez banki. Istnieją również inne podmioty, które proponują podobne rozwiązania, jednak trzeba pamiętać, że w tych przypadkach nie obowiązują takie same zasady ochrony prawnej jak przy tradycyjnym odwróconym kredycie hipotecznym.

Wysokość comiesięcznej „renty dożywotniej”, jaką otrzymuje senior po podpisaniu umowy odwróconego kredytu hipotecznego, zależy od wielu czynników, takich jak wiek, płeć i wartość nieruchomości. Według danych Związku Przedsiębiorstw Finansowych, średnie świadczenia pieniężne z tytułu „renty dożywotniej” wynoszą około 1 tysiąca złotych miesięcznie.

An odwrócony kredyt hipoteczny, also known as a reverse mortgage, is a unique financial solution that allows seniors to sell their property to the bank in exchange for a payout equal to its market value. The agreement for a reverse mortgage specifies the rights and obligations of both parties, as well as the terms for settlement of any resulting liabilities.

One important aspect of a reverse mortgage is that the property owner, despite selling it, retains the right to live in the property for the rest of their life. Only after the owner’s death does the property transfer to the bank.

Individuals who can apply for a reverse mortgage include property owners or individuals with cooperative ownership rights or perpetual usufruct rights. It is important to meet certain conditions and adhere to the obligations set by both parties in the agreement.

However, it is worth noting that reverse mortgages can only be offered by banks. While there are other entities that offer similar solutions, it is important to remember that they may not be subject to the same legal protections as a traditional reverse mortgage.

The amount of the monthly „lifetime annuity” received by a senior after signing a reverse mortgage agreement depends on various factors such as age, gender, and property value. According to data from the Association of Financial Enterprises, the average monetary benefits from a „lifetime annuity” amount to approximately 1,000 Polish złoty per month.

