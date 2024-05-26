Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Długie procesy wynajmu mieszkań: Trudności właścicieli i niedobór mieszkań socjalnych

Wynajem mieszkań może być związany z wieloma trudnościami dla właścicieli. Według badań firmy Rendin, blisko 70% właścicieli mieszkań na wynajem borykało się z różnymi problemami, takimi jak zaległości w płaceniu czynszu, zniszczenia lokalu czy wyprowadzka bez uregulowania płatności.

W przypadku znacznej zaległości w czynszu, właściciel może wypowiedzieć umowę, co pozwala mu skierować sprawę do sądu w celu eksmisji lokatora. Jednak samo postępowanie sądowe może trwać nawet kilka lat, a eksmisja może okazać się nierealna dla wielu osób. W Polsce brakuje mieszkań socjalnych, a dane GUS wskazują, że na najem socjalny czekało ponad 70 tysięcy gospodarstw domowych, w tym 40 tysięcy gospodarstw w ramach wyroków eksmisyjnych.

Właściciele są niechętni wynajmowaniu mieszkań ze względu na trudności związane z nieuczciwymi lokatorami i możliwością eksmisji. Ankieta Rendin z 2022 roku wykazała, że głównym zmartwieniem właścicieli jest ryzyko związane z brakiem płatności za najem oraz trudnościami z eksmisją. Ochrona praw lokatorów jest silna, ale ekspertka ds. polityki mieszkaniowej zwraca uwagę na konieczność równoważenia tych praw i dawania większych uprawnień właścicielom.

Aktualny system najmu mieszkań w Polsce jest złożony, a istnienie różnych form wynajmu, takich jak najem okazjonalny i najem instytucjonalny, utrudnia procesy związane z eksmisjami. Specjalistka ds. polityki mieszkaniowej zauważa, że potrzebne są zmiany w postaci ustabilizowanego systemu eksmisji i równowagi praw dla właścicieli mieszkań.

GUS informuje, że prawie 24% mieszkań w Polsce należy do lokatorów, którzy zalegają z płatnościami za wynajem. Najwięcej zaległości dotyczy lokatorów mieszkań komunalnych, a gminy mają problemy z inwestowaniem w ten obszar. Ponadto, postępowania eksmisyjne są zazwyczaj skierowane przeciwko lokatorom zalegającym z opłatami za mieszkanie.

Niedobór mieszkań socjalnych oraz złożoność systemu wynajmu mieszkań w Polsce stawiają właścicieli w trudnej sytuacji. Konieczne są zmiany, które pozwolą na sprawniejsze procesy eksmisji, a także zapewnienie równowagi między prawami lokatorów a właścicieli mieszkań.

