Filip Chajzer pozbywa się mazurskiej oazy relaksu i rekreacji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 maja, 2024

Filip Chajzer zdecydował się na sprzedaż swojej luksusowej posiadłości na Mazurach, którą wcześniej wynajmował i opisywał jako miejsce pełne spokoju i uroku natury. Dom prezentował się imponująco – panoramiczne okna, drewno, ceglane elementy i otaczający go las. Wielu obserwatorów podziwiało zdjęcia z wnętrza, marząc o spędzeniu tam kilku dni w ciszy i odosobnieniu. Powierzchnia domu to 130 metrów kwadratowych, a działka sięga aż 3712 metrów. Całość kosztuje symboliczne dwa miliony siedemset tysięcy złotych.

W ofercie sprzedaży można znaleźć więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Duże przeszklenia zapewniają piękne widoki na jezioro, a drewniane schody prowadzą na antresolę, która może pełnić funkcję miejsca do pracy. Działka jest pięknie zagospodarowana, z mnóstwem zieleni i drzewostanem, idealna do relaksu i rekreacji. Możliwość wynajęcia domu na krótki termin jest już jednak przeszłością, ponieważ Filip Chajzer zdecydował się na jej sprzedaż.

Filip Chajzer niedawno ogłosił, że opuszcza Polskę. Jego fundacja znalazła się w centrum kontrowersji, gdy okazało się, że nie wypłacono obiecanej sumy na leczenie chorego dziecka. Cała sytuacja trafiła do prokuratury, a prezentator usiłował wyjaśnić sprawę. Mimo to, Filip Chajzer postanowił sprzedać swoją piękną mazurską oazę, która może stanowić idealne miejsce dla osób pragnących na chwilę oderwać się od codzienności i zatopić w pięknie natury.

