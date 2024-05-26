Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe inwestycje deweloperskie w Trójmieście

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 26 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Trójmiejski rynek deweloperski nadal się rozwija, oferując coraz to nowe projekty mieszkaniowe. W ostatnim czasie można zaobserwować wzrost zainteresowania budynkami z mieszkaniami na wynajem. Wśród najnowszych ofert znajduje się osiedle CentralPark na Morenie, które właśnie rozpoczęło sprzedaż nowego etapu. Osiedle, składające się z ośmiu budynków, zyska nowy budynek o nazwie Barcelona. Mieszkania będą miały od jednego do czterech pokoi, a ich powierzchnia będzie się wahać od 28 do 85 m kw. Architektura budynku będzie harmonizować z istniejącymi już budynkami na osiedlu. Planowany termin oddania budynku do użytku to czwarty kwartał 2026 roku.

Kolejną interesującą inwestycją jest osiedle Synteza, które powstaje u zbiegu ul. Rakoczego i Lema. Składać się będzie z siedmiu budynków o kaskadowo obniżającej się wysokości. Przyszli mieszkańcy będą mogli cieszyć się przestrzennymi widokami z okien. Osiedle zostanie wyposażone we wszystkie niezbędne udogodnienia, jak przedszkola, tereny rekreacyjne i pobliski przystanek tramwajowy. W maju wystartowała sprzedaż mieszkań, które mają powstać do trzeciego kwartału 2026 roku.

Poza tym, deweloper Elzambud rozpoczął sprzedaż mieszkań w dwóch budynkach inwestycji Turystyczna 44 na Sobieszewie. Lokalizacja ta zapewnia mieszkańcom ciszę oraz bliskość plaży, jednocześnie pozostając w pobliżu centrum dzielnicy. Budynki będą miały willowy charakter, a mieszkańcy będą mieli do dyspozycji ogródki lub obszerne balkony.

Na sopockim rynku pojawi się nowy budynek Kolna Sopot, który oferować będzie lokale mieszkalne na wynajem oraz funkcję mieszkaniową. Inwestycja ta zapewni mieszkańcom dogodną lokalizację w pobliżu hipodromu, a także dostęp do licznych udogodnień, takich jak sala fitness i sauna.

Trójmiejski rynek deweloperski rozwija się dynamicznie. Nowe inwestycje oferują nie tylko nowe mieszkania, ale także komfortowy styl życia w prestiżowych lokalizacjach.

The real estate development market in Trójmiasto continues to grow, offering new housing projects to meet the increasing demand. One notable trend is the rising interest in buildings with rental apartments. Among the latest offerings is the CentralPark estate in Morena, which has just started selling a new phase. The estate, consisting of eight buildings, will add a new building called Barcelona. The apartments will range from one to four rooms, with sizes varying from 28 to 85 square meters. The architecture of the building will harmonize with the existing ones in the estate. The planned completion date for the building is the fourth quarter of 2026.

Another exciting investment is the Synteza estate, located at the intersection of Rakoczego and Lema streets. It will consist of seven buildings with cascading heights. Future residents will be able to enjoy spacious views from their windows. The estate will be equipped with all necessary amenities, such as preschools, recreational areas, and a nearby tram stop. The sale of apartments, expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026, started in May.

Additionally, the developer Elzambud has started selling apartments in two buildings as part of the Turystyczna 44 investment on Sobieszewo Island. This location provides residents with tranquility and proximity to the beach, while still being close to the district center. The buildings will have a villa-like character, and residents will have access to gardens or spacious balconies.

In the Sopot market, a new building called Kolna Sopot will offer residential units for rent as well as residential function. This investment will provide residents with a convenient location near the racecourse and access to various amenities such as a fitness room and sauna.

The real estate development market in Trójmiasto is developing rapidly. These new investments not only offer new apartments but also provide a comfortable lifestyle in prestigious locations.

