Sprawdź licytacje nieruchomości komorniczych w Szczecinie

26 maja, 2024

Chociaż wiele osób kojarzy licytację komorniczą głównie z zakupem mieszkań, warto wiedzieć, że można na niej znaleźć również wiele innych interesujących ofert. Oprócz domów, które są często licytowane w Szczecinie, na aukcjach pojawiają się także samochody, sprzęt RTV i AGD, lokale użytkowe, miejsca parkingowe czy nawet grunty.

Ceny wywoławcze zazwyczaj są ustalane na podstawie aktualnej wartości rynkowej dany przedmiotu. Jednak sama licytacja może prowadzić do podniesienia ceny końcowej, gdyż rywalizacja pomiędzy licytantami może być zacięta.

Jeśli chcesz wziąć udział w licytacji, musisz złożyć rękojmię, która wynosi zazwyczaj jedną dziesiątą sumy oszacowania. Możesz ją wpłacić gotówką lub zdeponować na specjalnym koncie oszczędnościowym z upoważnieniem do wypłaty. Ważne jest sprawdzenie, czy numer konta bankowego, na które należy wpłacić rękojmię, jest prawidłowy. Możesz to sprawdzić na stronach internetowych właściwego sądu rejonowego.

Pamiętaj, żeby zawsze sprawdzać informacje z pewnego źródła i w razie wątpliwości skonsultować się z kancelarią komorniczą lub sądem. Licytacje nieruchomości komorniczych w Szczecinie mogą być interesującą okazją na znalezienie atrakcyjnych ofert. Nie tylko oszczędzisz pieniądze, ale także możesz trafić na interesujące i niedostępne gdzie indziej przedmioty. Nie przegap okazji i sprawdź najnowsze oferty już teraz!

Although many people associate foreclosure auctions mainly with the purchase of homes, it is worth knowing that you can also find many other interesting offers on them. In addition to houses, which are often auctioned in Szczecin, auctions also feature cars, consumer electronics and home appliances, commercial premises, parking spaces, and even land.

The starting prices are usually determined based on the current market value of the item. However, the auction itself can lead to an increase in the final price, as the competition between bidders can be intense.

If you want to participate in an auction, you must submit a deposit, which is usually one-tenth of the estimated value. You can pay it in cash or deposit it into a special savings account with withdrawal authorization. It is important to check if the bank account number, to which the deposit should be made, is correct. You can verify this on the websites of the appropriate district courts.

Remember to always check information from a reliable source and consult with a foreclosure law office or the court if you have any doubts. Foreclosure auctions for real estate in Szczecin can be an exciting opportunity to find attractive offers. Not only will you save money, but you may also come across interesting and unavailable items elsewhere. Don’t miss out on the opportunity and check the latest offers now!

