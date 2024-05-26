Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sytuacja na rynku biurowym w Gdańsku – opóźnienia w projektach, ale nadal potencjał inwestycyjny

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W przestrzeni Młodego Miasta w Gdańsku miały powstać nowe powierzchnie biurowe o kilkudziesięciu tysiącach metrów kwadratowych. Niestety, realizacja projektów C 300 i Doki Office została wstrzymana, a biurowce w ramach kompleksów Żurawie i Palio również nie powstaną w najbliższym czasie. W zamian za biurowiec przy ECS, powstają mieszkania na wynajem. Decyzje deweloperów odzwierciedlają obecną sytuację na rynku biurowym.

Jednakże, mimo opóźnień w planowanych projektach, nie brakuje potencjału inwestycyjnego na terenach postoczniowych Młodego Miasta. Przygotowania formalne do realizacji nowych inwestycji na tym obszarze trwają nadal, choć proces ten znacznie się przedłuża. Po zmianie stanowiska Pomorskiego Wojewódzkiego Konserwatora Zabytków, projekty, które nie były akceptowane przez jego poprzednika, trafiły na stół. Efekty tych planów będą sukcesywnie podawane do publicznej wiadomości.

Wśród projektów, które na razie nie powstają lub zostały zawieszone, widać wyraźny brak biurowców. Jednym z widocznych przykładów jest szkielet budynku C 300 przy ul. Marynarki Polskiej, którego budowa została przerwana wiele miesięcy temu. Deweloper tego projektu, firma Inopa, deklaruje chęć wznowienia prac w ciągu kilku miesięcy.

Podobnie sytuacja wygląda w przypadku kompleksu Doki Office, gdzie budowa dwóch biurowców miała się zakończyć w połowie 2023 roku, ale nic się tam nie dzieje. Deweloper Torus odłożył decyzję o realizacji projektu biurowego w związku ze spowolnieniem wzrostu zapotrzebowania na przestrzeń biurową w Trójmieście.

Podobne problemy dotykają również kompleksu biurowego Żurawie. Pomimo planów budowy biurowca, jego realizacja została wstrzymana, a obecnie trwają obserwacje otoczenia rynkowego i oczekiwanie na dalsze decyzje.

Jednym ze sposobów, na które postawili inni deweloperzy działający w tym rejonie, takich jak Echo Investment i Cavatina, jest zmiana koncepcji inwestycji z biurowej na budynki mieszkalne. W ten sposób powstają lokale inwestycyjne, czyli mieszkania na wynajem długoterminowy. Przykładem tego jest Echo Investment, który po latach oczekiwania na rozpoczęcie budowy zdecydował się na budowę mieszkań na wynajem na terenie Młodego Miasta.

Podsumowując, sytuacja na rynku biurowym w Gdańsku jest obecnie trudna, ze względu na spowolnienie tempa rozwoju. Opóźnienia w planowanych projektach biurowych na terenach postoczniowych Młodego Miasta są widoczne, ale nie oznaczają braku potencjału inwestycyjnego. Deweloperzy dostosowują swoje plany do aktualnej sytuacji na rynku, inwestując w inne obszary i koncepcje, takie jak lokale inwestycyjne czy mieszkania na wynajem. Nadal można oczekiwać nowych inwestycji na terenach postoczniowych, jednak tempo ich realizacji będzie uzależnione od rozwoju sytuacji na rynku biurowym Trójmiasta.

The office market in Gdańsk, particularly in the area of Młode Miasto, has experienced delays and uncertainties in several planned projects. The C 300 and Doki Office projects have been put on hold, while the Żurawie and Palio office buildings will not be constructed in the near future. These decisions by developers reflect the current situation in the office market.

Despite these setbacks, there is still significant investment potential in the post-industrial areas of Młode Miasto. Formal preparations for new investments in this area are still ongoing, although the process has been significantly prolonged. After a change in the position of the Pomeranian Provincial Conservator of Monuments, projects that were not accepted by the previous conservator have been reassessed. The results of these plans will gradually be made public.

Among the projects that are currently not being realized or have been suspended, there is a clear lack of office buildings. One prominent example is the structure of the C 300 building on Marynarki Polskiej Street, whose construction was halted many months ago. The developer of this project, Inopa, has expressed the intention to resume work within a few months.

A similar situation can be observed with the Doki Office complex, where the construction of two office buildings was supposed to be completed by mid-2023, but there has been no progress. The developer, Torus, has postponed the decision to proceed with the office project due to a slowdown in the demand for office space in the Tricity area.

Similar issues also affect the Żurawie office complex. Despite plans to construct an office building, its realization has been put on hold, and the current situation is being observed, awaiting further decisions.

Other developers in the area, such as Echo Investment and Cavatina, have taken a different approach. They have shifted their investment concepts from office buildings to residential ones. This has led to the development of investment properties, specifically long-term rental apartments. Echo Investment, for example, after years of waiting for the start of construction, has decided to build rental apartments in Młode Miasto.

In summary, the office market situation in Gdańsk is currently challenging due to a slowdown in development. Delays in planned office projects in the post-industrial areas of Młode Miasto are evident but do not indicate a lack of investment potential. Developers are adjusting their plans to the current market situation by investing in other areas and concepts, such as investment properties or rental apartments. New investments in the post-industrial areas can still be expected, but their pace of implementation will depend on the development of the office market in the Tricity area.

