Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Warszawiacy inwestują w nieruchomości za granicą

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Coraz więcej mieszkańców Warszawy decyduje się na zakup nieruchomości za granicą. Niektóre z głównych powodów, które skłaniają do takiej inwestycji, to atrakcyjne ceny i korzystna pogoda.

Zamiast cytatów, możemy powiedzieć, że wielu stołecznych prawników wybiera Świnoujście nad Bałtykiem jako miejsce do zakupu mieszkania. Średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosi tutaj 27 tysięcy złotych. Innym popularnym miejscem jest Obzor nad Morzem Czarnym, gdzie ceny mieszkań są trochę powyżej 3 tysięcy złotych. Kolejnym krajem, który przyciąga warszawiaków jest Bułgaria, gdzie mogą oni liczyć na stabilną i przyjemną pogodę.

Decyzja o inwestowaniu w nieruchomości za granicą nie jest nowa. Już w 2007 roku coraz więcej osób zaczęło rozglądać się po innych krajach w poszukiwaniu atrakcyjnych ofert mieszkaniowych. Obecnie trend ten utrzymuje się wśród mieszkańców Warszawy, którzy chcą mieć swoje miejsce na świecie.

Wybór inwestycji za granicą ma wiele zalet. Oprócz niższych cen, można również skorzystać z korzystnego klimatu i uroku danego regionu. Decyzja o zakupie nieruchomości za granicą może być również dobrym sposobem na dywersyfikację portfela inwestycyjnego.

Nie tylko stołeczni prawnicy decydują się na taki krok. Coraz więcej osób z różnych branż i środowisk decyduje się na zakup nieruchomości za granicą. To jasny sygnał, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości zagraniczne staje się coraz bardziej popularne wśród mieszkańców Warszawy.

The trend of purchasing real estate abroad is becoming increasingly popular among the residents of Warsaw. One of the main reasons driving this investment is the attractive prices and favorable weather.

An example of a popular location chosen by many lawyers from the capital is Świnoujście on the Baltic Sea, where the average price per square meter is 27,000 PLN. Another popular place is Obzor on the Black Sea, where apartment prices are slightly above 3,000 PLN. Bulgaria is another country that attracts residents of Warsaw, as they can enjoy a stable and pleasant climate there.

The decision to invest in real estate abroad is not new. Already in 2007, more and more people started looking for attractive housing offers in other countries. This trend continues among the residents of Warsaw who want to have their own place in the world.

Choosing to invest abroad has many advantages. In addition to lower prices, one can also take advantage of the favorable climate and charm of a particular region. Purchasing real estate abroad can also be a good way to diversify an investment portfolio.

It’s not just lawyers from the capital who are taking this step. More and more people from various industries and backgrounds are deciding to buy properties abroad. This is a clear indication that investing in foreign real estate is becoming increasingly popular among the residents of Warsaw.

For more information on the real estate industry and market forecasts, you might find the following links helpful:

– Reuters Real Estate

– National Association of Realtors

– Inman Real Estate News