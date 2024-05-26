Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wrocław: Mieszkania w różnych dzielnicach osiągają różne ceny

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 maja, 2024

Wrocław, stolica Dolnego Śląska, jest znanym miastem, które ma wiele do zaoferowania. Panorama Racławicka, piękny ratusz w stylu gotycko-renesansowym i malownicza wyspa są tylko niektórymi z atrakcji tego miejsca. Jednak warto zauważyć, że ceny mieszkań w różnych dzielnicach miasta znacznie się różnią.

Według danych Narodowego Banku Centralnego (NBP), w pierwszym kwartale średnia cena transakcyjna na rynku pierwotnym wyniosła 12,8 tys. zł i wzrosła o 15,5% w porównaniu z analogicznym okresem w 2023 roku. Natomiast na rynku wtórnym ceny mieszkań wzrosły o około 16% i wynosiły średnio 11,5 tys. zł.

Wrocławski rynek mieszkaniowy podzielony jest na różne dzielnice, a ceny mieszkań w nich również się różnią. Według danych serwisu Otodom, na rynku wtórnym najdroższe oferty można znaleźć w okolicach Starego Miasta, gdzie średnia oferta za metr kwadratowy wynosi około 15 256 zł. Śródmieście zajmuje 3. miejsce pod względem cen mieszkań (średnio 13 tys. zł). Natomiast najtańsze oferty mieszkań można znaleźć na Psim Polu i Fabrycznej, gdzie ceny kształtują się w okolicach 12,5 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy.

Ciekawie prezentuje się również rynek pierwotny mieszkań we Wrocławiu. W dzielnicy Stare Miasto średnia cena za metr kwadratowy nowego mieszkania w ofercie wynosi niecałe 17 tys. zł, a na Śródmieściu 15,9 tys. zł. Z kolei najtańsze oferty mieszkań znajdowały się na Psim Polu, gdzie ceny były o 1000 zł niższe niż na rynku wtórnym. Średnia roczna zmiana ceny za metr kwadratowy mieszkania wyniosła niecałe 2 tys. zł.

Jeśli chodzi o wynajem, średnia stawka najmu we Wrocławiu wynosi nieco ponad 3 tys. zł, z niewielkim spadkiem o 3,7% w porównaniu z poprzednim okresem. Warto jednak zauważyć, że ceny najmu różnią się w zależności od lokalizacji. Na Starym Mieście średnia stawka wynosi około 3,3 tys. zł, na Krzykach 3,1 tys. zł, a na Śródmieściu 3 tys. zł. Natomiast na Psim Polu można wynająć mieszkanie za około 2,8 tys. zł.

Podsumowując, ceny mieszkań we Wrocławiu są zróżnicowane w zależności od dzielnic, zarówno na rynku pierwotnym, jak i wtórnym. Warto dokładnie przeanalizować oferty i wybrać najlepszą opcję, która będzie dostosowana do potrzeb i budżetu.

In addition to its many attractions such as the Panorama Racławicka, the beautiful Gothic-Renaissance town hall, and the picturesque island, Wrocław, the capital of Lower Silesia, has a diverse real estate market. The average transaction price in the primary market in the first quarter, according to the National Bank of Poland (NBP), was 12,800 PLN and increased by 15.5% compared to the same period in 2023. On the secondary market, apartment prices rose by approximately 16% and averaged 11,500 PLN.

The housing market in Wrocław is divided into different districts, with varying apartment prices. According to data from the Otodom website, the most expensive offers on the secondary market can be found in the vicinity of the Old Town, where the average price per square meter is around 15,256 PLN. The city center ranks 3rd in terms of apartment prices, averaging 13,000 PLN. On the other hand, the cheapest apartment offers can be found in Psie Pole and Fabryczna, where prices are around 12,500 PLN per square meter.

The primary market for apartments in Wrocław is also interesting. In the Old Town district, the average price per square meter for a new apartment on offer is just under 17,000 PLN, and in the city center, it is 15,900 PLN. Meanwhile, the cheapest apartment offers were found in Psie Pole, where prices were 1000 PLN lower than in the secondary market. The average annual change in price per square meter for an apartment was just under 2,000 PLN.

When it comes to rental, the average monthly rent in Wrocław is just over 3,000 PLN, with a slight decrease of 3.7% compared to the previous period. However, rental prices vary depending on the location. The average rent on the Old Town is around 3,300 PLN, on Krzyki it is 3,100 PLN, and in the city center it is 3,000 PLN. In Psie Pole, one can rent an apartment for around 2,800 PLN.

In summary, apartment prices in Wrocław vary depending on the district, both in the primary market and the secondary market. It is worth carefully analyzing the offers and choosing the best option that suits the needs and budget.

