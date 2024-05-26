Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost udzielonych kredytów mieszkaniowych w kwietniu

W kwietniu br. wartość udzielonych kredytów mieszkaniowych wzrosła o 93,2% rok do roku, osiągając wartość 6,77 miliarda złotych – podało Biuro Informacji Kredytowej (BIK). Choć nastąpił spadek w porównaniu do marca, zarówno jeśli chodzi o liczbę, jak i wartość zaciągniętych zobowiązań. Dane BIK pokazują, że od początku roku wartość udzielonych kredytów wzrosła o 204,4% do 33,93 mld zł. Jednak w kwietniu wartość kredytów spadła o 12,1% w porównaniu z poprzednim miesiącem. Liczba kredytów mieszkaniowych wzrosła o 66,8% w porównaniu do kwietnia 2023 r., ale spadła o 11,5% w stosunku do marca 2024 r. – do 16,4 tys. Od początku roku liczba kredytów wzrosła o 150,3% do 81,7 tys. w porównaniu do danych z 2023 roku.

Wpływ na nadal wysoką sprzedaż ma wyższa zdolność kredytowa, wynikająca przede wszystkim z wzrostu realnych wynagrodzeń (ok. 10%) oraz stabilizacji stóp procentowych na niższym poziomie o około 1,0 pkt proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku – napisano w komentarzu Biura Informacji Kredytowej.

To przekłada się na wyższą wartość udzielanych kredytów mieszkaniowych. Średnia kwota udzielonego kredytu wyniosła 413,1 tys. zł w kwietniu br. i była o 15,8% wyższa niż rok wcześniej.

Warto jednak zaznaczyć, że mimo wzrostu udzielonych kredytów, kwiecień przyniósł duży spadek w porównaniu z rekordowym styczniem tego roku. Wartość udzielonych hipotek spadła o około 3,53 mld zł. Ponadto, liczba osób wnioskujących o kredyt mieszkaniowy również zmniejszyła się – z 46,34 tys. w grudniu 2023 r. do 32,36 tys. w kwietniu br.

BIK podkreśla, że brak programu Kredyt 2 proc. widać zarówno w spadku liczby wniosków, jak i wartości udzielonych kredytów. Spadek akcji kredytowej może być jednak częściowo zrekompensowany przez osoby, które w wyniku rosnących cen nieruchomości przyspieszą decyzję o kredycie, a ze względów formalnych nie mogą skorzystać z nowego programu Mieszkania na start. Pojawienie się tego rządowego programu może również wpłynąć na stymulację wzrostu cen nieruchomości – dodaje BIK.

Industry Insights:

The housing loan industry in Poland has witnessed significant growth in recent years. The increasing number of housing loans granted and the rising value of these loans indicate a strong demand for real estate and the willingness of individuals to invest in property. Factors such as stable interest rates and growing wages have contributed to the affordability and accessibility of housing loans for potential homebuyers.

However, despite this growth, there are certain issues and challenges in the industry that need to be addressed. One of the challenges is the potential impact of government programs, such as the „Mieszkania na start” program, on the stimulation of housing price growth. While these programs aim to support individuals in buying their first homes, they can also potentially lead to an increase in property prices, making it more challenging for some individuals to enter the housing market.

Another issue is the decline in the number of loan applications and the value of granted loans, which can be attributed to the absence of the 2% Credit program. This highlights the need for continuous government support and initiatives to encourage credit activity and facilitate access to housing loans for a broader range of individuals.

Market Forecasts:

Based on the trends observed in recent months, it is expected that the housing loan market in Poland will continue to experience growth. Factors such as favorable interest rates, increasing wages, and the overall demand for housing are likely to drive the market forward.

However, it is essential to monitor the potential impact of various government programs and initiatives on the market dynamics. The introduction of new programs or changes in existing ones can significantly influence the behavior of homebuyers and the overall performance of the housing loan industry.

Overall, the housing loan industry in Poland is expected to remain robust, driven by favorable market conditions and the increasing need for housing. As long as the factors contributing to the growth of the market, such as stable interest rates and rising wages, remain in place, the industry is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

