Darowizna mieszkania w małżeństwie a preferencje podatkowe

27 maja, 2024

Urzędnicy skarbowi sprzeciwiali się zastosowaniu preferencji podatkowych dla darowizny mieszkania dokonanej przez małżonków. Twierdzili, że przepis nie ma zastosowania, ponieważ dotyczy sprzedaży nieruchomości nabytych w drodze spadku, a nie darowizny włączonej do majątku wspólnego. Majątek wspólny małżonków został rozszerzony o mieszkanie należące wcześniej do majątku osobistego jednego z małżonków. Jednakże Sąd Administracyjny we Wrocławiu przyznał rację małżonkom, uznając, że rozszerzenie majątku wspólnego jest jedynie czynnością organizacyjną i nie stanowi nabycia w rozumieniu ustawy o podatku dochodowym. Sąd zgodził się, że umowa majątkowa małżeńska nie jest równoznaczna z zbyciem czy nabyciem poszczególnych składników majątku. Sąd również nie zgodził się z wyliczeniami fiskusa dotyczącymi opodatkowania sprzedaży mieszkania. Wyrok Sądu Administracyjnego został następnie potwierdzony przez Naczelną Radę Administracyjną. Sąd podkreślił, że dla zastosowania preferencji podatkowych istotne jest nabycie przez spadkobiercę, a nie rozszerzenie majątku wspólnego małżeńskiego. Przepisy podatkowe uwzględniają nabycie w drodze spadku tylko przez spadkobiercę, nie przewidując oddzielnych regulacji dla rozszerzenia majątku wspólnego. Zatem niekorzystne byłoby opodatkowanie sprzedaży mieszkania w przypadku żony. Sąd stwierdził, że żadne z małżonków nie nabyło mieszkania przez rozszerzenie majątku wspólnego, a sprzedaż mieszkania była neutralna podatkowo, ponieważ zmarła matka męża była właścicielką mieszkania ponad 5 lat.

The article discusses a case where tax officials opposed the application of tax preferences for a housing donation made by spouses. They argued that the provision did not apply because it pertained to the sale of properties acquired through inheritance, not to a donation included in the joint estate. However, the Administrative Court in Wrocław sided with the spouses, stating that the expansion of the joint estate was merely an organizational action and did not constitute an acquisition under the income tax law. The court agreed that the marital property agreement was not equivalent to the disposal or acquisition of individual assets. The court also disagreed with the tax authorities’ calculations regarding the taxation of the housing sale. The decision of the Administrative Court was subsequently confirmed by the Supreme Administrative Court.

The court emphasized that the application of tax preferences is contingent upon the acquisition by the heir, rather than the expansion of the marital joint estate. The tax provisions only consider inheritance as an acquisition by the heir, without separate regulations for expanding the joint estate. Therefore, it would be disadvantageous to tax the sale of the property in the case of the wife. The court concluded that neither of the spouses acquired the property through the expansion of their joint estate and that the sale of the property was tax-neutral because the deceased mother-in-law had owned the property for over 5 years.

