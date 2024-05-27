Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jaki zaskakuje swoim nowym majątkiem

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Oświadczenie majątkowe europosła Jakiego za rok 2023 przynosi zaskakujące wiadomości. Okazuje się, że jego sytuacja finansowa uległa znacznemu poprawieniu w ciągu kilku ostatnich lat. Zgodnie z oświadczeniem, Jaki ma na swoim koncie ponad 2 miliony złotych oszczędności. Oprócz tego, posiada także fundusze inwestycyjne o wartości 157 tysięcy złotych oraz środki na prowadzenie biura oszacowane na około 460 tysięcy złotych.

Jednak to nie wszystko. W 2020 roku stał się również właścicielem domu o powierzchni 240 metrów kwadratowych o wartości 1,3 miliona złotych. Rok później zakupił mieszkanie o powierzchni 130 metrów kwadratowych o tej samej wartości, choć znajduje się jeszcze w fazie budowy. W oświadczeniu z 2023 roku pojawił się także informacja o zakupie bliźniaka o powierzchni 132 metrów kwadratowych o wartości 1 miliona złotych.

Dużym źródłem dochodu dla Jakiego są jego kontraktowe warunki związane z byciem europosłem. Otrzymuje roczną pensję w wysokości 120 tysięcy euro, czyli około 511 tysięcy złotych, oraz dietę, która wynosi 338 euro za dzień, czyli około 1 440 złotych. Dodatkowo, Jaki zarabia również na swojej działalności internetowej, a platforma YouTube wypłaciła mu 40 tysięcy złotych za publikowane tam materiały wideo. W oświadczeniu majątkowym pojawiły się także informacje o dwóch samochodach należących do Jakiego – Volvo S90 z 2018 roku o wartości 120 tysięcy złotych oraz Citroena C4 Picasso z 2015 roku o wartości 33 tysięcy złotych.

Warto zaznaczyć, że Jaki nie uniknął także długów. W roku 2020 pożyczył prywatnej osobie 350 tysięcy złotych, a w 2019 roku zaciągnął kredyt na zakup segmentu, w wysokości 934 tysięcy złotych. Jednak już w 2023 roku poinformował, że uregulował całe zobowiązanie.

Jaki, pełniący funkcję wiceprzewodniczącego EURONEST, ubiega się o reelekcję. Jest kandydatem z drugiego miejsca listy Prawa i Sprawiedliwości ze Śląska. Jest także znany z bycia zagorzałym krytykiem polityki europejskiego zielonego ładu.

The financial statement of the Member of the European Parliament Jaki for the year 2023 brings surprising news. It turns out that his financial situation has significantly improved over the past few years. According to the statement, Jaki has over 2 million złotych in savings. In addition, he also has investment funds worth 157 thousand złotych and funds for running his office estimated at around 460 thousand złotych.

But that’s not all. In 2020, he also became the owner of a 240 square meter house worth 1.3 million złotych. A year later, he purchased a 130 square meter apartment of the same value, although it is still under construction. The 2023 statement also included information about the purchase of a twin house measuring 132 square meters worth 1 million złotych.

One of Jaki’s major sources of income is his contractual terms as a Member of the European Parliament. He receives an annual salary of €120,000, which is around 511 thousand złotych, as well as a daily allowance of 338 euros, which is about 1,440 złotych. Additionally, Jaki also earns from his online activities, and the YouTube platform paid him 40 thousand złotych for the published video materials. The asset statement also included information about two cars owned by Jaki – a 2018 Volvo S90 worth 120 thousand złotych and a 2015 Citroen C4 Picasso worth 33 thousand złotych.

It is worth noting that Jaki has also not avoided debts. In 2020, he borrowed 350 thousand złotych from a private individual, and in 2019, he took out a loan of 934 thousand złotych to purchase a segment. However, by 2023, he announced that he had settled the entire obligation.

Jaki, who serves as the Vice-Chair of EURONEST, is running for re-election. He is the candidate from the second position on the Law and Justice Party list in Silesia. He is also known for being a strong critic of the European Green Deal policy.

