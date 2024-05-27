Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa przestrzeń w dzielnicy Donaustadt w Wiedniu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W parku MLP Business Park Vienna odbyła się ceremonia inaugurująca rozpoczęcie prac budowlanych związanych z realizacją nowej inwestycji typu City Logistics. MLP Group oraz przedstawiciele generalnego wykonawcy Goldbeck Rhomberg zostali przywitani przez Karla Gastę, zastępcę dyrektora 22. dzielnicy Wiednia. Projekt, który planuje się ukończyć na początku 2025 roku, przyniesie nowe możliwości dla potencjalnych podmiotów z sektorów logistyki miejskiej, e-commerce i przemysłu lekkiego.

Zbieżność wizji między MLP Group a 22. dzielnicą Wiednia ma duże znaczenie dla tej inwestycji. Teren, na którym powstaje MLP Business Park Vienna, był kiedyś zaniedbany i nieużytkowany. Dzięki szeroko zakrojonej przebudowie i rewitalizacji terenu, powstaje teraz nowa, prężna przestrzeń.

Projekt budowy MLP Business Park Vienna cieszy się dużym zainteresowaniem. Pierwsza umowa najmu została już podpisana, a trwają negocjacje z kolejnymi podmiotami o międzynarodowej renomie. MLP Group jest pewne, że dzięki doskonałej lokalizacji oraz nowoczesnej architekturze inwestycja będzie doskonałą propozycją dla firm, które pragną działać w ramach tzw. ostatniej mili.

Peter Falb, Chief Country Officer Austria w MLP Group, podkreśla, że partnerstwo z władzami lokalnymi oraz z generalnym wykonawcą Goldbeck Rhomberg stanowi fundament inwestycji. MLP Group jest wdzięczne za pełne zaufanie i konstruktywną współpracę, które przyspieszyły rozwój tego projektu.

MLP Business Park Vienna jest pierwszym projektem MLP Group w Austrii. Składać się będzie z elastycznych modułów o łącznej powierzchni użytkowej około 53 600 m², co daje potencjalnym najemcom dużą swobodę.

Inwestycja jest zgodna z zasadami zrównoważonego rozwoju i wykorzystuje najnowocześniejsze technologie. MLP Group dba o równowagę ekologiczną, wzmacniając ochronę przyrody poprzez nasadzenia, zielone dachy, instalacje fotowoltaiczne, stacje ładowania pojazdów elektrycznych oraz strefę rekreacyjną ze stawem i budkami lęgowymi.

Po zakończeniu budowy MLP Business Park Vienna stanie się częścią portfela MLP Group, która będzie zarządzać parkiem logistycznym jako właściciel.

The City Logistics project at MLP Business Park Vienna is set to bring new opportunities for potential entities in the urban logistics, e-commerce, and light industry sectors. The project, expected to be completed in early 2025, aims to revitalize the previously neglected and unused area, creating a vibrant space for businesses. MLP Group, along with the general contractor Goldbeck Rhomberg, has received support from the local authorities in the 22nd district of Vienna, aligning their vision for the project.

The MLP Business Park Vienna construction project has generated significant interest, with the first lease agreement already signed and negotiations underway with other internationally renowned entities. The location’s excellent positioning and modern architecture make it an attractive proposition for businesses operating in the „last mile” sector of logistics.

Peter Falb, Chief Country Officer Austria at MLP Group, emphasizes the importance of partnerships with the local authorities and the general contractor, Goldbeck Rhomberg, as the foundation of the investment. MLP Group expresses gratitude for the trust and constructive collaboration that has accelerated the development of the project.

MLP Business Park Vienna marks MLP Group’s first project in Austria. It will consist of flexible modules with a total usable area of approximately 53,600 square meters, providing potential tenants with great flexibility.

The investment adheres to sustainable development principles and incorporates the latest technologies. MLP Group prioritizes ecological balance by implementing green infrastructure, rooftop gardens, photovoltaic installations, electric vehicle charging stations, and recreational areas with ponds and nesting boxes for wildlife.

Once completed, MLP Business Park Vienna will become a part of MLP Group’s portfolio, with the company managing the logistics park as the owner.

For more information about the MLP Group and their projects, visit their official website at mlp-group.com.